Preview: Davidson at Duke

Despite the loss of its top three scorers from a season ago, the expectations remain high for No. 4 Duke as it hosts Davidson on Friday. The Blue Devils lost Seth Curry, Mason Plumlee and Ryan Kelly to graduation – a trio that accounted for 54.8 percent of the team’s scoring – but highly-touted freshman Jabari Parker was the crown jewel of a recruiting class that is expected to help Duke win the ACC. Projected as a 2014 lottery pick, Parker is expected to leave for the NBA after the season.

Parker joins returning starters Quinn Cook and Rasheed Sulaimon as well as Mississippi State transfer Rodney Hood to form a highly athletic foursome that will attempt to improve upon last season’s 30-6 finish and regional final loss to eventual national champion Louisville. The Wildcats have secured the Southern Conference’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid in each of the last two seasons. However, Davidson has lost 24 straight to Duke and must replace conference player of the year Jake Cohen.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT DAVIDSON (2012-13: 26-8, 17-1 Southern): The Wildcats are coming off consecutive 25-win campaigns and lost on a last-second shot to third-seeded Marquette in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Davidson, which will move to the Atlantic 10 in 2014, begins its final season in the Southern Conference with the league’s preseason player of the year in De’Mon Brooks (13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds). Chris Czerapowicz, Tyler Kalinoski and transfer Brian Sullivan will try to fill the void left behind by Nik Cochran, who finished ninth in the country in 3-point percentage (48.5) a year ago.

ABOUT DUKE (2012-13: 30-6, 14-4 ACC): Although he has yet to appear in a game for the Blue Devils, Hood was named one of the team’s two captains. “He gained his clout and respect last year [in practice], so when we were transitioning to our new team, his role was already set in stone,” co-captain Tyler Thornton said. While Parker and Hood will give Duke an athletic edge in the frontcourt, the Blue Devils may struggle on the boards as Plumlee and Kelly were the only players to average more than four rebounds last season.

TIP-INS

1. Duke leads the all-time series 89-17 and has won 32 of the 33 meetings at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

2. The Wildcats have posted 25 or more victories in five of the last seven seasons.

3. The Blue Devils have won 51 straight against Southern Conference opponents. Duke’s last such loss was against the Wildcats on Dec. 29, 1981.

PREDICTION: Duke 77, Davidson 63