(Updated: Correcting Duke’s shooting percentage.)

No. 4 Duke 111, Davidson 77: Jabari Parker and Rodney Hood each finished with 22 points as the host Blue Devils coasted to their 25th consecutive win over the Wildcats.

Parker and Hood combined to hit 17-of-20 from the floor – including all five of their 3-point attempts – for Duke (1-0), which shot 70.4 percent. Hood – a transfer from Mississippi State – grabbed nine rebounds while Quinn Cook added 21 points and Rasheed Sulaimon scored 20.

De’Mon Brooks scored a game-high 24 points for Davidson (0-1), which has dropped 33 of its last 34 meetings at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Tom Droney poured in 16 and was the only other player to finish in double figures for the Wildcats.

Parker, Cook and Hood combined to score 17 of Duke’s 19 points before Sulaimon drilled a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points during a 22-6 surge that opened up a 41-21 advantage with 7:06 left in the first half. Duke, which shot 71.4 percent in the first half, led by as many as 23 points before the break.

The Blue Devils continued to pull away in the second half, getting a layup and alley-oop dunk from Parker to spark a 33-13 run that stretched the margin to 37 points late in the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Blue Devils’ point total was their highest since a 114-55 win over Pennsylvania on Dec. 31, 2009. …Duke shot 70 percent for the first time since 1985. … Parker became the fifth freshman to score at least 20 points in his college debut under coach Mike Krzyzewski.