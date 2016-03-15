Preview: Davidson at Florida State

Florida State has landed in the NIT for the third time in four seasons and the fourth-seeded Seminoles look to begin a deep tourney run when they host fifth-seeded Davidson on Tuesday. The Seminoles’ youth caught up to them during ACC play but star freshmen guards Dwayne Bacon and Malik Beasley may be ready to build off their experiences.

There are no guarantees that either Bacon (15.6 points, 5.8 rebounds) or Beasley (15.4, 5.2) will return for their sophomore seasons so coach Leonard Hamilton is just focusing on finishing strong. “What I‘m looking for now is us to rejuvenate our spirit,” Hamilton told reporters. “We’ve had some good games. We’ve had some games where we felt we haven’t played as well. We should have learned from that journey and process, and we have to show we’ve made some progress.” Florida State will certainly be paying attention to Wildcats standout junior guard Jack Gibbs, who ranks fifth nationally in scoring at 23.7 points per game. Davidson is just 3-9 on the road with the wins coming against Charlotte, Richmond and Duquesne.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT DAVIDSON (20-12): Gibbs, who has made 79 3-pointers and is averaging five assists per game, has drawn some comparisons to school legend Stephen Curry but both he and coach Bob McKillop dismiss such chatter. “There’s no way you can compare anybody to Steph Curry,” McKillop told reporters. “Steph Curry is on a planet of his own. Everyone in Davidson College basketball understands that. Steph is an icon for us.” Gibbs isn’t a one-man show and receives support from sophomore forward Peyton Aldridge (15.5 points, team-best 6.5 rebounds) and senior guard Brian Sullivan (14.2 average, team-leading 96 3-pointers).

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (19-13): The Seminoles have lost six of their last nine games - four of them by double digits - and need a victory to claim their eighth 20-win campaign in the past 11 games. Neither Bacon nor Beasley shut down the speculation about their possible departures during Monday’s media festivities - “I‘m not really worried about what’s happening in the future. The future is bright for Florida State basketball, for me, and I just know whatever happens, happens,” Beasley told the media. Sophomore guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes gives Florida State a third solid player and he’s averaging 11.7 points and 4.5 assists.

TIP-INS

1. Florida State won the lone previous meeting - 82-66 on Dec. 30, 2002 in the consolation game of the Fiesta Bowl Classic.

2. The Wildcats have won 20 or more games in five straight seasons and 10 of the past 12.

3. Senior G Devon Bookert leads the Seminoles in 3-point baskets (59) and steals (51).

PREDICTION: Davidson 73, Florida State 68