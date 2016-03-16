Florida State 84, Davidson 74

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida State opened the first round of the NIT with an 84-74 win over Davidson on Tuesday night at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

Florida State (20-13) advanced to face Valparaiso or Texas Southern in the second round at a yet to be determined time and place.

The Seminoles were again led by guards Malik Beasley and Dwayne Bacon, who were the highest-scoring freshmen duo in the NCAA this season at 33 points per game.

Bacon led Florida State with 23 points and Beasley added 21 points and nine rebounds. Beasley was also 3 of 3 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Florida State, a No. 4 seed, shut down Davidson’s Jack Gibbs -- the nation’s fifth-leading scorer at 23.6 points per game -- and led comfortably for most of the game.

Gibbs finished 6 of 18 from the field, including 3 of 11 from 3-point range, for 17 points.

The fifth-seeded Wildcats (20-13) got 16 points and six rebounds from forward Peyton Aldridge, who went 4 of 6 from beyond the arc. Guard Brian Sullivan added 13 points and forward Jordan Barham chipped in 10 points.

Florida State didn’t have any other double-figure scorers besides Bacon and Beasley, but guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes and forward Jarquez Smith contributed nine points apiece and guards Terance Mann and Devon Bookert had seven rebounds each.

Tuesday was the second-ever meeting between the teams. Florida State won the first matchup in the 2002 Fiesta Bowl Classic, which was coach Leonard Hamilton’s first season with the Seminoles.