Preview: Davidson vs. Iowa

Tenth-seeded Davidson will be making its third NCAA Tournament appearance in the last four seasons under coach Bob McKillop as the high-scoring Wildcats take on seventh-seeded Iowa in Friday’s South Region matchup. The nation’s sixth-highest scoring team (79.9) was denied entry into the Atlantic 10 Championship by VCU 93-73 in the semifinals, and the Rams took home the title a day later. The loss snapped a 10-game win streak for Davidson.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery had a lot on his plate when he last coached the Hawkeyes in the first round of the tournament a year ago. McCaffery’s son, Patrick, had surgery to remove a tumor the same day Iowa was scheduled to face Tennessee. After the surgery, McCaffery flew back to Dayton in time to witness his club fall short in overtime 78-65.

TV: 7:20 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT IOWA (21-11): The Hawkeyes concluded the regular season on a six-game winning streak but were knocked out of the Big Ten tournament early by Penn State. Leading scorer Aaron White enters the tournament on a recent hot streak, totaling at least 21 points in five straight games. Iowa had the second-best scoring defense in the Big Ten, limiting opponents to 61.9 points per game.

ABOUT DAVIDSON (24-7): Bench scoring has been a weak point the last two games for Davidson, and that lack of depth may hurt the Wildcats going forward. Davidson had a total of five points from the reserves compared to 27 for VCU on Saturday. Leading scorers Tyler Kalinoski (17.0) and Jack Gibbs (16.3) will have to carry the Wildcats if they plan on making it past the Hawkeyes to the second round.

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats dropped their NCAA opener in each of their last two appearances (2012, 2013).

2. Davidson has four players scoring in double figures: Kalinoski (17.0), Gibbs (16.3), Brian Sullivan (12.8) and Jordan Barham (11.9).

3. The Hawkeyes and Wildcats have met once, with Iowa winning 76-61 in 1969.

PREDICTION: Davidson 69, Iowa 65