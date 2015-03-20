Northern Iowa sails past Wyoming

SEATTLE -- Junior guard Paul Jesperson scored 15 points and senior forward Seth Tuttle added 14 points and nine rebounds as fifth-seeded Northern Iowa breezed past No. 12 Wyoming for a 71-54 victory in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Wyoming senior forward Larry Nance Jr. scored 15 of his 16 points after halftime as the Cowboys (25-10) tried to rally from a deficit that grew to 21 points early in the second half.

Northern Iowa (31-3) posted its first NCAA tournament win since advancing to the Sweet 16 in 2009-10.

“(Coach Ben Jacobson) told us: ‘Dare to be great,'” Jesperson said. “I thought we went out there today and took that first step.”

Northern Iowa used a 10-0 first-half run to pull out to a double-digit lead that got as big as 14 points. The Panthers went cold down the stretch but still went into halftime leading 35-24.

Northern Iowa rolled out to a 21-point lead early in the second half before Nance and the Cowboys got going. Wyoming’s leading scorer made his first field goal of the game on a dunk with 14:55 remaining, eventually scoring 12 consecutive points before passing to guard Riley Grabau for a 3-pointer that cut the deficit to 10 points at 50-40 with 11:45 left.

Wyoming got within seven points but no closer as Northern Iowa finished off the win. Panthers junior guard Wes Washpun scored eight of his 10 points in the final nine minutes to help Northern Iowa put the Cowboys away.

Wyoming’s Charles Hankerson Jr. scored 12 points on 4-of-5 3-point shooting in the opening 20 minutes.

“There were a lot of highs and lows for us, but we just kept fighting,” said Hankerson, who finished with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. “No matter what, we kept fighting. I‘m just so sad that it’s over.”

NOTES: Among the Northern Iowa fans in attendance was former NFL quarterback and UNI alumnus Kurt Warner, who lives in Arizona. ... The 17-point win was the largest in UNI’s NCAA Tournament history.