Preview: Davidson vs. Missouri

Missouri coach Frank Haith hopes to make the most of the second-seeded Tigers’ appearance in the NIT, which begins with a home game Tuesday against No. 7 Davidson in the first round of the Minneapolis Region. “When you’re on that bubble and you don’t get into the NCAA tournament, it is disappointing,” Haith said during Monday’s teleconference. “But we are a young team. We only have one senior, so my approach is, ‘Guys, it’s a chance for us to continue to grow and get better as a team.'” The Tigers, who are 1-7 in the NIT, could be without three backups for the tournament.The Wildcats won the Southern Conference regular-season title but had a 13-game win streak snapped with a 99-97 overtime loss to Western Carolina in conference tournament semifinals. Southern Conference player of the year De‘Mon Brooks leads sharpshooting Davidson in points and rebounds. Tuesday’s winner will play No. 3 Southern Mississippi or No. 6 Toledo in the second round.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT DAVIDSON (20-12): Brooks leads the Wildcats - who shot 53 percent from the floor and 46.2 percent from the 3-point line during regular-season conference games - with 18.7 points on 59 percents hooting and 7.1 rebounds. Guards Brian Sullivan (13.2 points), Tyler Kalinoski (10.9) and Tom Droney (10.3) all average in double figures and Kalinoski hits 46.3 percent of his 3-pointers. The Wildcats, who will join the Atlantic 10 in July, won at Missouri in 2004 and at home in 2005 before losing the last meeting in 2006.

ABOUT MISSOURI (22-11): Jabari Brown leads the Tigers - who tumbled down the stretch with a 3-4 record and failed to score 50 points in two of their last three games - with 19.8 points per game. Jordan Clarkson adds 17.7 points, senior forward Earnest Ross chips in 13.7 points and 6.1 rebounds and freshman forward Johnathan Williams III contributes 5.9 points and a team-high 6.5 rebounds. Missouri, which had a run of five consecutive NCAA tournament appearances snapped, is 1-3 in home NIT games.

TIP-INS

1. Missouri backup guards Wes Clark and Shane Rector were suspended after a weekend arrest for suspicion of possession of marijuana and their status is unknown. F Tony Criswell missed the SEC tournament with a suspension and likely won’t play. If all three sit out Tuesday, Missouri could be down to seven scholarship players.

2. Haith (70-27 in three years at Missouri, 199-138 overall) is looking for his 200th career win as a head coach.

3. Davidson finished 1-1 against teams in the NIT field while Missouri went 3-4.

PREDICTION: Missouri 76, Davidson 68