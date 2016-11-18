Preview: Davidson vs. Missouri

Missouri tries to rebound from a heartbreaking loss when it takes on Davidson in the consolation round of the Tire Pros Invitational at Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Friday afternoon. The Tigers led by as much as 10 in the first half and had chances at the end of regulation and overtime before a foul with less than a second left allowed No. 10 Xavier to convert a free throw and win 83-82.

Freshman guard Frankie Hughes led the way for Missouri with 24 points and became the first player in school history to score at least 20 in his first two games with the Tigers. Missouri held Xavier to 2-of-22 from behind the 3-point arc, but was outrebounded 52-39 by the Musketeers and must improve in the next round as the Wildcats grabbed 20 offensive boards Thursday. Guard Jack Gibbs, who averaged 23.5 points last season, returned to the lineup after missing the opener with a shoulder injury and scored 18 in Davidson's 95-78 loss to Clemson on Thursday. The Wildcats turned the ball over 16 times (four by Gibbs) and allowed 51.7 percent shooting from the field - two things coach Bob McKillop’s club must improve on against Missouri.

TV: 11:30 a.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT DAVIDSON (1-1): The Wildcats drained six of their first 10 attempts from 3-point range Thursday, but missed on 25 of their final 30 tries as Clemson pulled away. Junior forward Peyton Aldridge had his second straight strong game in the tournament opener, scoring 22 on 7-of-16 shooting after pouring in 31 points in the victory against Appalachian State on Saturday. Junior guard Jordan Watkins rebounded from a rough season debut (1-for-6, four points) to score 12 - all on 3-pointers - with four assists off the bench Thursday.

ABOUT MISSOURI (1-1): Sophomore forward Kevin Puryear added 22 points and the Tigers received 21 from 5-11 sophomore guard Terrence Phillips, who committed an ill-advised foul well beyond the 3-point line to set up the winning free throw. “I think he was just being aggressive,” Missouri coach Kim Anderson told reporters of Phillips. “I’m sure he’d love to take it back, but you know what? He made a lot of great plays to get is where we were.” It was still an encouraging performance for the Tigers, who won 19 of 63 games the last two seasons.

TIP-INS

1. Missouri’s freshman F Willie Jackson drained 8-of-9 shots and hauled in 13 rebounds in his first two collegiate games.

2. Five Davidson players have accumulated at least two fouls before halftime in each of its games this season.

3. The teams last met in the opening round of the 2014 NIT, when host Missouri recorded an 85-77 victory.

PREDICTION: Davidson 77, Missouri 71