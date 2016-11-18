Davidson beats Missouri as Gibbs scores 25

Senior guard Jack Gibbs scored 25 points, leading Davidson to a comfortable 70-55 win over Missouri on Friday in the Pros Invitational at HP Field House in Orlando, Fla.

Gibbs hit three of Davidson's 10 3-pointers and junior forward Peyton Aldridge added 21 points for the Wildcats, who bounced back from 16-point loss to Clemson to open the tournament.

The Wildcats (2-1) advance to face the winner of Arizona State and Tulane on Sunday afternoon. Missouri (1-2) will play the Arizona State-Tulane loser Sunday.

Missouri was coming off a one-point overtime loss to No. 11 Xavier and got off to a slow start to Friday's 11:30 a.m. tipoff.

Davidson stormed out to a 26-9 lead, with Jordan Watkins and Jack Gibbs hitting 3-pointers during the hot start. The Tigers battled back and cut the Davidson lead to 28-23 on a jumper by Jordan Geist with five minutes left in the first half. But the Wildcats had the last surge before halftime, closing the first half with a 9-0 run to take a 37-23 lead into intermission.

Aldridge and Gibbs each had 12 points to lead Davidson in the first half.

The Wildcats answered every Missouri challenge in the second half. The Tigers cut the deficit to 10 on a layup from Reed Nikko with 12 minutes to play. But Aldridge answered with a 3-pointer and a layup to quickly push the lead back to 15.

The lead grew to 18 with six minutes to play, before the Tigers made one last surge. Willie Jackson completed a three-point play on a breakaway layup and free throw, and the deficit was trimmed to 11. But Missouri got within single digits.

Sophomore forward Kevin Puryear led Missouri with 12 points and six rebounds, and sophomore guard Cullen VanLeer added 11 points for the Tigers, who shot just 36.1 percent from the field. Nikko came off the bench to score 10 points.