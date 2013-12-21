Preview: Davidson at North Carolina

North Carolina has guard Leslie McDonald back on the court but P.J. Hairston, last season’s leading scorer, will not return as the No. 18 Tar Heels enter Saturday’s matchup with visiting Davidson. Both players were suspended for receiving impermissible benefits and McDonald was reinstated prior to Wednesday’s loss to Texas, but Hairston’s infractions were far more serious and school officials will not seek his reinstatement. The Tar Heels are looking to bounce back after a disappointing effort against the Longhorns.

Leading scorer Marcus Paige had a tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer rim out against Texas and then called out his teammates after the loss. “I’m the leader of this team,” said Paige, who is averaging 19.6 points. “I try to push certain buttons on guys to get them to play harder. But that’s something you have to decide to do yourself. If you want to make an impact, you have to play hard. Some guys are a little slow to get that to click. That’s what gets you beat.” Davidson could be missing its top two scorers in forward De’Mon Brooks (knee) and guard Tom Droney (foot).

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT DAVIDSON (4-7): Attempting to upset North Carolina becomes even more of an arduous task if both Brooks (16.8 points, 6.4 rebounds) and Droney (13.1 average) aren’t in uniform. Brooks was the Southern Conference Preseason Player of the Year and has missed six straight games with his ailment while Droney injured a foot against Niagara on Dec. 11 and missed an ensuing loss to Drexel. Guard Brian Sullivan averages 12.5 points but shoots just 35.6 percent from the field, while guard Tyler Kalinoski averages 10.8 points and six rebounds.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (7-3): McDonald provided a spark with 15 points in his season debut and knocked down four 3-pointers for a team that has made just 34 all season. “Shooting is one of my specialties,” McDonald said afterward. “Being able to bring that shooting ability to the team, I think that can help us out and spread the floor out a little bit on our opponents.” The situation involving Hairston (14.6 average last season) remains a distraction and reports that circulated this week indicate his suspension may last through the entire season.

TIP-INS

1. The teams are meeting for the first time since a Stephen Curry-led Davidson squad nearly upset top-ranked North Carolina before succumbing 72-68 on Nov. 14, 2007.

2. The Wildcats are shooting only 28.6 percent from 3-point range.

3. The Tar Heels are shooting a porous 59.6 percent from the free-throw line and were just 24-of-47 against Texas.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 85, Davidson 61