Preview: Davidson at North Carolina

Coming off three straight victories and with its best player back in the lineup, No. 9 North Carolina takes aim at visiting Davidson on Sunday. The game features an intriguing backcourt matchup of Tar Heels senior Marcus Paige, who missed the first six games with a broken hand, against Wildcats junior Jack Gibbs, who is emerging as one of the top players in the country.

Paige returned from his three-week absence to register 20 points and five assists against No. 2 Maryland in an 89-81 triumph on Tuesday. ”It gave us a big lift, or confidence, as to what we can do down the stretch,“ coach Roy Williams said of the preseason first-team All-American, ”but we’ll have to wait and see those next two or three (games). But I think I like my team. I like it a lot better when number five is out there.” Gibbs poured in 41 points in a 109-74 victory against Charlotte on Tuesday with reigning NBA MVP Stephen Curry - a Davidson alum - in attendance. “Sometimes a shooter gets in a zone and with Baryshnikov in the stands there, Jack had a little bit of inspiration,” coach Bob McKillop told reporters. “The players knew he was there. That kind of inspiration can be magical.”

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT DAVIDSON (5-0): Gibbs boasts impressive shooting percentages from the field (55.4), arc (37.5) and free-throw line (80) while averaging 26 points to go with 3.8 assists and three boards per contest. He was 14-of-17 from the field and 6-of-7 from the 3-point line against Charlotte after back-to-back subpar games in which he totaled 28 points on 10-of-25 (4-of-16 from 3-point range). Davidson is hardly a one-man show, however, as Peyton Aldridge (18 points per game) and Brian Sullivan (17.8) both have formidable scoring averages of their own.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (6-1): One area where Paige was unable to help his teammates Tuesday was at the foul line, where the Tar Heels shot 14-of-25 against the Terps and sit at 68.9 percent on the season. Still, the senior point guard was a welcome addition to the lineup as North Carolina totaled 22 assists, many of which resulted in easy buckets by Brice Johnson (16 points), Joel Berry II (14) and Kennedy Meeks (12). The arrival of Paige gives the team five players who average double figures with Justin Jackson filling up the stat sheet to the tune of 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals.

TIP-INS

1. Entering the weekend, only 12 teams in the nation were averaging more points per game than Davidson (88.2).

2. North Carolina won last season’s meeting, 90-72, behind Meeks’ 19 points and 12 rebounds. Gibbs only had seven points on 2-of-10 shooting.

3. Tar Heels F Theo Pinson is shooting a crisp 42.9 percent from 3-point range after registering a 26.9 3-point percentage as a freshman last year.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 76, Davidson 69