Preview: Davidson at North Carolina

Fifth-ranked North Carolina will be without second-leading scorer Joel Berry II when it hosts state-rival Davidson on Wednesday night. Berry, a junior guard who averages 14.8 points and drains 41.9 percent from 3-point range, suffered a sprained left ankle in Sunday’s 95-50 victory over Radford and is also questionable to return for the Dec. 11 clash with Tennessee.

The Tar Heels have plenty of weapons to make up for Berry’s loss for now with four other players averaging at least 9.9 points, including junior forward Justin Jackson (15.2). Sophomore guard Kenny Williams will get a bigger role and he is showing progress, connecting on 13-of-26 from behind the arc after making 1-of-13 last season. “He’s put in a lot of time,” North Carolina coach Roy Williams told reporters. “I said even last year when he wasn’t putting the ball in the basket that he was going to be a good defensive player and I’m not sure he’s not our best perimeter defender right now.” Davidson is coming off a 76-61 loss to Charleston on Sunday, but owns victories over Missouri and Arizona State with Jack Gibbs and Peyton Aldridge averaging 43 points combined overall.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT DAVIDSON (5-2): Gibbs, a senior guard, is averaging 23.3 points and 4.3 assists while Aldridge, a junior forward, adds 19.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game to form one of the top scoring duos in the country. The Wildcats are allowing opponents 38 percent shooting from the field, but will need more scoring outside the top two if they are to reach their goals. Junior guard Jordan Watkins comes off the bench to add 7.6 points per game while draining 40.6 percent from 3-point range and 6-11 junior forward Will Magarity has chipped in, averaging 8.3 points and 5.7 boards.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (8-1): The Tar Heels are getting solid, efficient play inside as forwards Isaiah Hicks, Tony Bradley and Kennedy Meeks are each shooting better than 50 percent from the field. Seniors Hicks (13.4 points) and Meeks (13.2 points, 10.2 rebounds) have the experience while Bradley (9.9, 6.3), a 6-10 freshman, has shown plenty of promise for the future. Reserve junior forward Theo Pinson, who underwent surgery in late October on his broken right foot and was expected to miss 8-12 weeks, is showing progress and could begin running soon.

TIP-INS

1. The Tar Heels have won seven straight meetings and lead the all-time series 64-11.

2. Gibbs is nine points shy of becoming the 15th player in school history to reach 1,500 in his career.

3. North Carolina G Nate Britt, who is averaging just 6.6 points this season, scored a career high-tying 17 in the 98-65 win over Davidson last December.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 86, Davidson 70