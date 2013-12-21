Wake Forest 59, North Carolina-Greensboro 51: Devin Thomas paced the Demon Deacons with 12 points and 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season in a win over the visiting Spartans.

Tyler Cavanaugh and Codi Miller-McIntyre finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Wake Forest (10-2), which has won eight consecutive games against North Carolina-Greensboro (6-7). Arnaud-William Adala Moto came off the bench to score seven points and grab seven boards.

Kyle Cain had a game-high 16 points and 15 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season as the Spartans dropped their fourth straight road game. Kayel Locke added 14 points and seven rebounds and Tevon Saddler had six points.

North Carolina-Greensboro had a rough first half shooting, going 8-of-31 and missing all eight of their attempts from 3-point range. The Demon Deacons also struggled from the start but later rallied to take a 29-22 lead into the break behind Cavanaugh, who went 4-of-5 for 10 points.

The Spartans trailed by double digits for a good part of the second half until they got hot with almost seven minutes remaining to pull within two. Cavanaugh and Thomas got into foul trouble late but Wake Forest was picked up by the second-half play of Miller-McIntyre, who scored all his points after the break to help put away the Spartans.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Miller-McIntyre, who leads Wake Forest in scoring, was held scoreless in the first half. ... The Spartans went 1-of-15 from behnid the arc despite averaging almost 40 percent on the season. ... Wake Forest extended its home winning streak to 10 games under Jeff Bzdelik.