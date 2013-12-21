FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wake Forest 59, North Carolina-Greensboro 51
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 21, 2013 / 9:37 PM / 4 years ago

Wake Forest 59, North Carolina-Greensboro 51

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Wake Forest 59, North Carolina-Greensboro 51: Devin Thomas paced the Demon Deacons with 12 points and 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season in a win over the visiting Spartans.

Tyler Cavanaugh and Codi Miller-McIntyre finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Wake Forest (10-2), which has won eight consecutive games against North Carolina-Greensboro (6-7). Arnaud-William Adala Moto came off the bench to score seven points and grab seven boards.

Kyle Cain had a game-high 16 points and 15 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season as the Spartans dropped their fourth straight road game. Kayel Locke added 14 points and seven rebounds and Tevon Saddler had six points.

North Carolina-Greensboro had a rough first half shooting, going 8-of-31 and missing all eight of their attempts from 3-point range. The Demon Deacons also struggled from the start but later rallied to take a 29-22 lead into the break behind Cavanaugh, who went 4-of-5 for 10 points.

The Spartans trailed by double digits for a good part of the second half until they got hot with almost seven minutes remaining to pull within two. Cavanaugh and Thomas got into foul trouble late but Wake Forest was picked up by the second-half play of Miller-McIntyre, who scored all his points after the break to help put away the Spartans.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Miller-McIntyre, who leads Wake Forest in scoring, was held scoreless in the first half. ... The Spartans went 1-of-15 from behnid the arc despite averaging almost 40 percent on the season. ... Wake Forest extended its home winning streak to 10 games under Jeff Bzdelik.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.