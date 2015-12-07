FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No. 9 North Carolina 98, Davidson 65
December 7, 2015 / 1:37 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Guard Nate Britt scored 19 points off the bench as ninth-ranked North Carolina defeated visiting Davidson 98-65 on Sunday night at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Forward Justin Jackson added 15 points, while forward Brice Johnson and guard Marcus Paige both had 13 points for the Tar Heels (7-1), who shot 50.7 percent from the field. Joe Berry chipped in with 11 points, while Kennedy Meeks provided nine points and 10 rebounds.

North Carolina, which stretched its winning streak to four games, scored the contest’s first 10 points and the Wildcats never fully recovered.

Britt made 6 of 8 shots from the field. Paige was 5-of-12 shooting in his second game back since suffering a broken hand in the preseason.

Guard Jack Gibbs’ 19 points and guard Jordan Barham’s 11 points paced Davidson (5-1), which had won its first five games in a season for the first time in 47 years.

Davidson was 3 of 16 on first-half 3-pointers with eight turnovers, contributing to its problems in a 47-24 halftime deficit. North Carolina also held a 30-16 rebounding advantage.

Davidson, which shot 34.3 percent from the field (including 8 of 31 from 3-point range), has lost its last seven meetings with North Carolina.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
