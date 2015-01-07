Preview: Davidson at VCU

Not only has VCU won six straight and re-enteredthe USA Today Coaches’ Top 25 poll at No. 21, but the Rams haven’t trailed at all intheir last five games. Their latest win was an Atlantic 10 Conference-opening75-58 victory Sunday at Fordham, in which the Rams had 21 steals and forced aseason-high 28 turnovers. Now, VCU is on to its conference home openerWednesday against A-10 newcomer Davidson, which has won eight of itslast nine contests. Through Monday, the Rams ranked third nationally inturnover margin (plus-7.2) and fourth in steals per game (10.9). Sunday’swin also marked the fifth time that VCU’s opposition finishedwith more turnovers (28) than field goals (20). “We’re always goingto try and do what we do,” Rams coach Shaka Smart said following the winSunday. “There’s some teams that we feel if we do apply a level of pressurethat we can force a good amount of turnovers.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Mid-Atlantic Sports Network.

ABOUT DAVIDSON (10-2, 1-0 Atlantic 10): TheWildcats won their conference debut Saturday as leading scorers Jack Gibbs andTyler Kalinoski combined for 53 points in an 81-67 victory at Richmond. Gibbs(17.4 points) and Kalinoski (16.8) rank third and fourth respectively among theconference’s scoring leaders, while freshman Peyton Aldridge (10.9) and reserve JordanBarham (10.4) also are averaging in double digits. Through Monday’s games, Davidsonranked fourth nationally with 85.8 points and 11.3 3-pointers per game, and – evenmore importantly for Wednesday’s matchup – led the country with a 1.76 assist-to-turnoverratio.

ABOUT VCU (11-3, 1-0): The Rams have won theirlast six games by an average of 17.3 points, and their only losses have come against Villanova (77-53), Virginia (74-57) and Old Dominion (73-67) –three programs that were a combined 38-1 through Monday. Overall, VCU isaveraging 76.3 points, with 21.1 coming off turnovers. Treveon Graham is the team’s leading scorer (16.4) andrebounder (6.6), while Melvin Johnson is averaging 14 points and Briante Weberis tops nationally with 4.1 steals per game.

1. VCU has not trailed over the last 210 minutes ofgame action, dating to late in regulation of a 93-87double-overtime win over Northern Iowa on Dec. 13.

2. With six steals against Fordham, Weber ranksfifth on the NCAA’s all-time list with 349.

3. Davidson’s only losses have come to nationally-ranked North Carolina (90-72) and Virginia (83-72).

PREDICTION: VCU 74, Davidson 71