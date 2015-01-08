(Updated: REMOVES extra line space before lede CORRECTS first-half rebounding, second sentence, fifth graph)

No. 21 VCU 71, Davidson 65: Treveon Graham scored15 points, and the Rams held the visiting Wildcats 20 points below their seasonaverage in winning their Atlantic 10 Conference home opener.Melvin Johnson and Terry Larrier added 11 points apiecefor VCU (12-3, 2-0 Atlantic 10), which notched its seventh straight win. TheRams, who also received eight points apiece from Mo Alie-Cox and Doug Brooksand a game-high 10 rebounds from Graham, had 13 steals and forced the visitorsinto 15 turnovers.

Brian Sullivan hit 5-of-9 from 3-point range en route to scoring19 points and Tyler Kalinoski added 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Davidson (10-3, 1-1), whichlost for only the second time in its last 10 games. Leading scorer Jack Gibbs had11 points and seven rebounds but was 1-of-10 from the field for the Wildcats,who shot 37.3 percent from the field overall, including 10-of-30 in the second half, in scoringless than 72 points for the first time this season.

Davidson pulled within 40-37 on a Peyton Aldridge3-pointer with just over 17 minutes to play, but the Wildcats would have towait almost seven minutes for their next field goal as VCU built a 52-41 lead. TheRams had their largest advantage at 57-44 on Graham’s two free throws nearlytwo minutes later, and the visitors would only get as close as five points duringthe game’s final eight minutes.

Aside from an early 5-2 deficit, VCU led for mostof the first half and took its largest lead at 38-32 on Graham’s layup with 51seconds to play. Sullivan hit 3-of-5 from behind the arc to lead Davidson with 11first-half points, but the Wildcats were outrebounded 21-16 and committed eightturnovers in trailing 38-34 at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The win was VCU’s 27thin its last 28 home games. … Rams’ opponents have had at least 13 turnovers innine straight contests. … Davidson’s three losses have come againstnationally-ranked opponents with the Wildcats also losing to North Carolina (90-72)and Virginia (83-72) earlier this season.