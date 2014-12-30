Preview: Davidson at Virginia

Third-ranked Virginia has been thriving with a stingy defense and seeks its 12th consecutive victory when it hosts Davidson on Tuesday. The Cavaliers have posted the top two defensive outings in program history, holding Rutgers to 26 points on Nov. 29 and Harvard to 27 on Dec. 21. “We love to see it,” forward Evan Nolte said in a press conference. “We take so much pride in our defense, at the end of the games we’ll say, ‘Don’t let them get ‘x’ number of points.’”

The Cavaliers allow 46.2 points per game and hold opponents to 31 percent shooting from the field, including setting a school record by limiting Harvard to 16 percent. Holding the Wildcats under 50 points would be quite a feat as they average 87.7 points in a high-octane attack that’s helped the school post the best start in coach Bob McKillop’s 26 seasons, a solid accomplishment when you consider the highly successful stint featuring current NBA star Stephen Curry. Virginia has won 17 consecutive home games and only one of them was decided by single digits.

ABOUT DAVIDSON (9-1): The Wildcats have won seven consecutive contests, their lone loss this season a 90-72 defeat to North Carolina. Guard Tyler Kalinoski is averaging a team-best 16.1 points and guard Jack Gibbs is right behind at 15.6 points while forward Peyton Aldridge (12.4) and guard Jordan Barham (10.8) also average in double digits. The Wildcats are making 11.5 3-pointers per game, with Kalinoski leading the way with 32 this season.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (11-0): Mike Tobey, a 6-11 junior who averages 8.8 points and a team-best seven rebounds, had a standout performance against Harvard with a season-best 15 points to go with 10 rebounds for his second career double-double. “It’s not just scoring points for him,” guard Malcolm Brogdon told reporters of Tobey. “If Mike can come out and have a presence – whether that’s blocking shots, scoring or rebounding.” Guard Justin Anderson is averaging a team-best 15.1 points, Brogdon averages 13.1 and forward Anthony Gill averages 12.1 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 61 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia is off to an 11-0 start for the first time since the 1992-93 season.

2. Davidson has won 11 of its last 12 road games dating to last season.

3. Anderson is 24-of-40 from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Virginia 73, Davidson 58