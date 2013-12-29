Preview: Davidson at Wichita State

Eighth-ranked Wichita State is learning how tolive with a target on its back. The undefeated Shockers madeheadlines last year with their run to the Final Four and are a victory over Davidson on Sunday away from an unbeaten non-conference campaign beforeheading into the Missouri Valley Conference portion of theirschedule. “There’s a lot of pressure as a team being undefeated this lateinto the season,” guard Ron Baker said.

Davidson knows something aboutbecoming a target, and also about giving highly ranked teams adifficult time as an underdog. The Wildcats are coming off anovertime loss at nationally ranked North Carolina, and coach BobMcKillop usually has his team ready to put up a fight no matter whatits record. Davidson will always have a shot at the upset if BrianSullivan can get hot like he did against the Tar Heels, when he hitseven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 33 points.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, N/A

ABOUT DAVIDSON (4-8): TheWildcats haven’t been very consistent this year, partially becausethe team doesn’t have a consistent No. 1 or 2 threat scoring theball. Five different players have paced Davidson in scoring in a gamethis year, and four players average in double figures for theWildcats. The results have been mixed, with Davidson going from 58points in a loss to Drexel to 85 in a loss to North Carolina, andMcKillop is hoping to find more consistency going into the SouthernConference season.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (12-0): Whilethe Shockers have yet to taste defeat this year, they feel like theycan get better, especially with the development of transfer DariusCarter as a scoring threat down low. Carter has averaged 12.7 pointsand shot 59.2 percent over his last four games, including a 19-pointeffort in his first start against North Carolina Central. “It lookslike we’ve got a post presence now,” Wichita State coach GreggMarshall told the Wichita Eagle. “Darius is post presence we didn‘thave early on. He’s a threat.”

TIP-INS

1. Davidson will be playing itsfifth ranked opponent of the season, losing their first four suchcontests.

2. Wichita State is holdingopponents to 29.8 percent shooting from 3-point range.

3. This is the second meetingbetween two of the higher-profile mid-major programs, with theShockers winning the first game in February 2012.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 82,Davidson 71