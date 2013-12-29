Wichita State 81, Davidson 70

(Updated: Minor edits.)

No. 8 Wichita State 81, Davidson70: Cleanthony Early had 24 points and 10 rebounds to help theShockers hold off the upset bid of the visiting Wildcats.

Ron Baker had 15 points,including 12-of-14 free throws, while Darius Carter chipped in with13 points and six boards for Wichita State (13-0). Tekele Cotton had10 points and four blocked shots for the Shockers.

Tyler Kalinoski led Davidson(4-9) with 17 points, six assists and six rebounds, while Tom Droneyadded 12 points. De‘Mon Brooks and Jake Belford each tallied 10points in a losing effort.

The first half was a tight one,with neither team able to take a substantial lead throughout. WichitaState did get a seven-point advantage with just over four minutes to play,but Davidson fought back to make it a four-point game by the break.

The second half was much of thesame, with the Shockers leading throughout but never able to put muchdistance between themselves and the Wildcats. Wichita State led byseven when Fred VanVleet hit a 3-pointer - the team’s last field goalof the game - with 3:48 to play, and the Shockers hit 10 free throwsdown the stretch to hold off Davidson.

GAMENOTEBOOK: Davidson made 11 3-pointers in the game as well as 11 freethrows. … Wichita State tied the second-longest win streak inschool history with its 13th straight victory. … TheShockers won the battle of the boards, 39-35.