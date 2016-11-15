Preview: Dayton at Alabama

Alabama head coach Avery Johnson has sour memories of last year's Tip-Off Marathon showdown with Dayton - and as fate would have it, he'll get his shot at revenge on the very same stage as the Crimson Tide host the Flyers on Tuesday afternoon. Johnson's team was outclassed and outgunned last season on the way to an 80-48 humbling at the hands of the Atlantic 10 regular-season co-champions.

Johnson is now in his second season with Alabama, and is working hard to improve the team's defense so losses like the Flyers debacle don't happen - and he had to be happy with what he saw in the 2016-17 curtain raiser, as the Crimson Tide held Coastal Carolina to 27.4 percent from the field en route to a dominant 70-53 victory. Corban Collins paced a balanced attack with 15 points for Alabama, which opened the second half on a 20-5 run to snuff out any chance of a Chanticleers rally. "We wanted to start off with some really good competition in our first home game, because this one (against Dayton) is going to be a monster," Johnson told reporters - and he isn't kidding. The Flyers rode a career-high 31 points from Charles Cooke to a 96-68 throttling of Austin Peay in their opener.

TV: 1:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT DAYTON (1-0): The Flyers traveled to Tuscaloosa on a plane used by Hillary Clinton during her unsuccessful presidential campaign - and can only hope they have more success in Alabama than she did. But being "stronger together" will require a much better effort against a much better team - and while the Flyers were nearly perfect against the Governors, they did allow them to get to the line 23 times while committing 22 fouls. Cooke and reserve Darrell Davis combined to hit nine 3-pointers against Austin Peay, and will no doubt be the focus of Johnson's defensive strategy Tuesday.

ABOUT ALABAMA (1-0): After injury limited him to just seven games a season ago, guard Dazon Ingram's return was a welcome sight to Crimson Tide fans who watched the second-year guard knock down all three of his 3-point attempts en route to an 11-point, five-assist, four-rebound performance. Johnson sees Ingram as the heartbeat of an Alabama offensive attack that will look to control the pace of the game - particularly against a Dayton team that likes to run the floor. The Crimson Tide struggled to make the 3-point shot a season ago but fared reasonably well against Coastal Carolina, hitting 10 of its 26 attempts.

TIP-INS

1. Ingram made just one 3-pointer as a freshman.

2. Johnson's son, Avery Jr., was held scoreless in four minutes off the bench in the opener.

3. Dayton leads the all-time series 3-1.

PREDICTION: Alabama 66, Dayton 64