Smith, Dayton too strong for Alabama

Senior guard Scoochie Smith scored a game-high 20 points and made big plays down the stretch, lifting Dayton to a 77-72 victory over Alabama in a back-and-forth thriller Tuesday at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Smith hit a 3-pointer to break a tie with 4:40 to play and then made a driving left-handed layup to put Dayton ahead 70-67 with 51 seconds left.

Alabama's Ar'Mond Davis connected on a 3-pointer to cut Dayton's lead 74-72 with 11 seconds left. But Smith found forward Josh Cunningham behind the Crimson Tide defense for a clinching dunk with five seconds to play.

Cunningham, who jumped over Davis on the dunk, came down awkwardly and appeared to injure his lower leg.

Senior guard Corban Collins led Alabama (1-1) with 15 points and freshman guard Dazon Ingram had 14 and handed out seven assists.

Senior guard Charles Cooke finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds for Dayton (2-0), which improved to 11-2 against the SEC and 4-0 versus Alabama under coach Archie Miller. The Flyers are picked to win the Atlantic-10 conference.

Alabama jumped out to a 10-2 lead on a 3-pointer from Norris, but Dayton quickly closed the gap. The game stayed close throughout the first half.

Alabama shot just 37 percent from the floor in the first half but still led 36-31 at halftime. Riley Norris had eight points in the first half and Braxton Key hit a 3-pointer from the wing to help the Crimson Tide go into intermission in front.