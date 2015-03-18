Preview: Boise State at Dayton

(Updated: ADDS time and TV)

Dayton was one of the NCAA Tournament’s most surprising teams last season, playing its way into the Elite Eight for the first time since 1983-84. The Flyers begin their quest for another deep run with a rare tournament home game Wednesday against fellow No. 11 seed Boise State in first-round action in the East region. Dayton, which was also an 11-seed a year ago, knocked off in-state rival Ohio State, Syracuse and Stanford before falling to top overall seed Florida in the regional finals.

The Flyers earned an at-large bid this season after falling to VCU on Sunday in the Atlantic-10 championship game, but have won 21 in a row at home after going 16-0 during the regular season. The Broncos, who lost to tournament darling La Salle at Dayton in their last trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2012-13, saw their seven-game winning streak snapped Friday in a Mountain West semifinal loss to eventual champion Wyoming after sharing the regular-season crown with San Diego State. Even after Friday’s overtime setback against the Cowboys, Boise State enters the Big Dance with a school-record tying 25 victories – including 15 wins in its last 17 contests.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, truTV

ABOUT BOISE STATE (25-8): The Broncos are among the best 3-point shooting teams in the country, tied for 16th in makes (8.8) and tied for 15th in accuracy (39.4 percent). Mountain West Player of the Year Derrick Marks (conference-leading 19.3 points, 1.8 steals) is 11 points shy of 1,900 for his career and has elevated his play after Boise State lost three-time leading scorer Anthony Drmic to an ankle injury seven games into the season. Drmic’s absence was also made easier by the emergence of second-team all-conference performer James Webb III (11.3 points, 7.9 rebounds), who posted eight double-doubles en route to MWC Newcomer of the Year honors.

ABOUT DAYTON (25-8): The Flyers possess a substantial edge in tournament experience, especially since All-Atlantic 10 selection Jordan Sibert (team-high 16.5 points, 1.8 steals) and leading rebounder Dyshawn Pierre (12.7 points, 8.2) are among several of the returning major contributors to last year’s team. Sibert is the only senior on the roster and joined in the starting lineup by three sophomores, including Kendall Pollard (12.8 points), who joins Pierre and Sibert as the only Dayton regulars that stand at least 6-6. The Flyers rank second in the country in free-throw rate (48.9 percent) and have made only three fewer foul shots (538) than their opponents have attempted (541).

TIP-INS

1. The winner will meet No. 6 seed Providence in Columbus, Ohio.

2. Dayton is 22-4 when limiting opponents to fewer than 70 points.

3. Marks has attempted 204 more shots than the next-closest player on his team.

PREDICTION: Dayton 70, Boise State 65