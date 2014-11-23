Preview: Boston College vs. Dayton

Coming away from a tournamentwith a losing record is never what a team wants, but that’s whatDayton and Boston College will be fighting against when they meet inthe Puerto Rico Tip-Off third-place game Sunday. The Flyers comeoff a loss to Connecticut that saw them blow a second-half lead andgo from 53.8 percent shooting in the first half to 28.6 inthe second. Things weren’t much better for the Eagles, who ledWest Virginia for nearly 30 minutes of the game before theMountaineers rallied for a semifinal victory.

Turnovers were a problem forBoston College, which committed 21 that led to 20 pointsfor West Virginia. That offset the team’s 54.3 percent shooting fromthe field, and another standout game by Olivier Hanlan, who finishedwith 23 points. Dayton had a big game on the glass, outrebounding theHuskies and grabbing 14 offensive caroms, so the Eagles will need tobe diligent on the defensive glass in this one.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT DAYTON (2-1): Flyers coachArchie Miller is a little wary going into the third-place matchupwith Boston College, worried that his team won’t bounce back wellafter the loss to Connecticut. Getting up to play the defendingnational champions and coming up short can take a lot out of a teamemotionally, and Miller is hoping his team can rebound from thesemifinal setback. “When you get into these special tournaments,the one thing you don’t want to do is to lose to UConn sort of twicewith the hangover effect with negative vibes,” Miller told reporters. “Wejust have to figure out how to become better, put this game to bedand then we’ll prepare for another really tough team.”

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (2-2): Earlyin his first season with the Eagles, coach Jim Christian is lookingfor consistency from his team. Unfortunately, he got a very goodexample of what happens when his team is inconsistent in the loss toWest Virginia, with the Eagles going from playing some of their bestbasketball of the season to allowing the Mountaineers to get the leadand the win in the second half. “We controlled the first half ofthe game, but things unraveled in the second half, which is verydisappointing,” Christian told reporters. “We had guys in foul trouble inthe second half and we had a tough time guarding the ball and that‘swhat they are really good at, so things just went south on us.”

TIP-INS

1. Dyshawn Pierre is the onlyDayton player to score in double figures in every game this season,leading the Flyers with 14.3 points per game.

2. Boston College has helddouble-digit leads in all four of its games this season.

3. The only other meeting occurred in the 2012 Charleston Classic, with theFlyers winning by 16.

PREDICTION: Dayton 68, BostonCollege 62