Dayton 65, Boston College 53:Jordan Sibert scored 20 points, including five 3-pointers, to leadthe Flyers to a win over the Eagles in the third-place game of thePuerto Rico Tip-Off.

Dyshawn Pierre added 16 pointsand six rebounds for Dayton (3-1), which also got 10 points and sixboards from Devon Scott. The Flyers used their defense to make up fora struggling offense, holding the Eagles to 34 percent shooting,including 2-of-21 from 3-point range.

Eddie Odio paced Boston College(2-3) with 11 points and five rebounds, while Olivier Hanlan, who hadbeen averaging 19.5 points, finished with 10 points, including 0-of-9shooting from beyond the arc.

After giving up the first basketof the game, Dayton went on an 18-6 run over the next 10 minutes totake a 10-point advantage on Sibert’s 3-pointer with 10:48 to play.Boston College went on a quick run to cut it to two three minuteslater, but the Flyers wouldn’t give up the lead, and Sibert‘s3-pointer with 12 seconds left gave Dayton a seven-point advantage atthe break.

Hanlan had four of the six pointsin the Eagles’ opening 6-0 run in the second half to pull within one,and Boston College finally pulled back into a tie on Odio’s freethrow at the 14:52 mark. It was still tied with 8:56 to play when theEagles went over four minutes without a point as Dayton opened up afive-point advantage, and when BC pulled within two again with 4:21to go, the Flyers went on a closing 11-1 run to win going away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dayton won despiteshooting 42.6 percent from the floor, including 6-of-21 from beyond the arc. … Dennis Clifford had a game-high ninerebounds for Boston College, which won the board battle 33-32. …Of the nine players who saw the floor for the Eagles, eight of themhad at least one turnover.