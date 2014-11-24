(Updated: Time changes throughout graph 4 CHANGES time from “14:52” to “14:51” in graph 5 CUTS OUT FG % in first note of GAME NOTEBOOK CORRECTS final total on rebounds in second note and number of Eagles in third note of GAME NOTEBOOK)

Dayton 65, Boston College 53: Jordan Sibert scored 20 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead the Flyers to a win over the Eagles in the third-place game of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off.

Dyshawn Pierre added 16 points and six rebounds for Dayton (3-1), which also got 10 points and six boards from Devon Scott. The Flyers used their defense to make up for a struggling offense, holding the Eagles to 34 percent shooting, including 2-of-21 from 3-point range.

Eddie Odio paced Boston College (2-3) with 11 points and five rebounds while Olivier Hanlan, who had been averaging 19.5 points, finished with 10 points, including 0-of-9 shooting beyond the arc.

After giving up the first basket of the game, Dayton went on an 18-6 run over the next eight-plus minutes to take a 10-point advantage on Sibert’s 3-pointer with 10:46 to play. Boston College went on a quick run to cut it to two less than three minutes later, but the Flyers wouldn’t give up the lead, and Sibert’s 3-pointer with six seconds left gave Dayton a seven-point advantage at the break.

Hanlan had four of the six points in the Eagles’ opening 6-0 run in the second half to pull within one, and Boston College finally pulled back into a tie on Odio’s free throw at the 14:51 mark. It was still tied with 8:56 to play when the Eagles went over four minutes without a point as Dayton opened up a five-point advantage, and when BC pulled within two again with 4:20 to go, the Flyers went on a closing 11-1 run to win going away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dayton won despite shooting 6-of-21 beyond the arc. … C Dennis Clifford had a game-high nine rebounds for BC as the teams battled to a 33-33 draw on the boards. … Of the 10 players who saw the floor for the Eagles, eight of them had at least one turnover.