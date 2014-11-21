(Updated: UPDATES with next opponents in graph 2 and note 1)

No. 17 Connecticut 75, Dayton 64: Ryan Boatright recorded 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals as the Huskies rallied to defeat the Flyers in the semifinals of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off in San Juan.

Rodney Purvis contributed 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting for UConn (3-0), which will face West Virginia in Sunday’s championship game. Freshman Daniel Hamilton registered 14 points, including three 3-pointers, as the Huskies finished the game on a 28-12 surge.

Jordan Sibert led the way with 18 points while Kendall Pollard added a career-high 15 for Dayton (2-1), which went 3-of-14 from 3-point range. Dyshawn Pierre recorded 13 points, 10 rebounds and three assists as the Flyers lost for the first time in three all-time meetings with the Huskies.

UConn put together a 9-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Hamilton and a short turnaround by Amida Brimah, to take a 64-58 lead with 5:01 left. Dayton trimmed the deficit to 66-62 before Boatright drove for one basket and Purvis added two more hoops to push the lead to 10, and the Huskies had the cushion they needed.

Purvis had 11 points in the first half as UConn led by as much as 10 while Sibert scored 13 and Pollard 12 to help Dayton rally for a 41-41 tie at intermission. The Flyers moved in front 52-47 early in the second half after a three-point play by Pierre before Sam Cassell Jr. hit a 3-pointer and two free throws to tie it at 55 with 10:35 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dayton faces Boston College in Sunday’s third-place game. … Brimah finished with six points and five blocks – three on one possession which caused a shot-clock violation by the Flyers with 6:26 left. … The Huskies are 27-4 in their last 10 November tournaments and can win the championship for the sixth time in that span.