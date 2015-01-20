Preview: Dayton at Davidson

An eight-game win streak and a national ranking will be on the line when No. 22 Dayton hits the road to face Davidson on Tuesday in Atlantic 10 play. The Flyers, who remained unbeaten in conference by knocking off Saint Louis at home 61-45 on Saturday, find themselves ranked for the first time since December 2013 as it prepares to face Davidson’s prolific offense. “I think guys understand how delicate it is because a year ago at this time, things weren’t going really well,” coach Archie Miller told the media. “You can get back in that situation real quick if you take your eyes off of the prize.”

Davidson enters the game with one of the nation’s top offenses at 82.4 points per game and the Wildcats have won six straight at home. The Flyers rely more on defense, having limited their opponents to 62 points or less in seven of the last eight games and 58.1 per game overall. “They’re very skilled offensively,” Miller told reporters of Davidson, whose lone loss at home came against No. 15 North Carolina on Nov. 22. “They’re very confident at home, so we have our work cut out for us.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT DAYTON (15-2, 5-0 Atlantic 10): The Flyers are led by senior Jordan Sibert, who has scored in double figures in 14 of the past 15 games, including 18 points against Saint Louis. Silbert is averaging 15.7 points and 4.1 rebounds, but is complemented well by the trio of Dyshawn Pierre, Kendall Pollard and Devon Scott, who each average better than 9.1 points and 5.4 rebounds. Pollard and Scott are the best shooters as both make better than 48 percent.

ABOUT DAVIDSON (12-4, 3-2): The Wildcats have five players averaging in double figures and none more potent than Tyler Kalinoski and Jack Gibbs, who have combined to average 32.2 points while shooting it well in all three areas. In addition to 16.4 points, Kalinoski also puts up 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 42.3 percent from 3-point range. Gibbs goes for 15.8, 4.5 and 4.9, and is nearly automatic at the foul line, making 90.8 percent.

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats were tied for ninth nationally entering Monday with 17.3 assists per game.

2. Miller is 78-40 in four seasons at Dayton, which reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament last season.

3. Jordan Barham (10.7), Brian Sullivan (10.6) and Peyton Aldridge (10.1) also scoring in double figures for Davidson, which shoots 39.4 percent from beyond the arc.

PREDICTION: Dayton 71, Davidson 68