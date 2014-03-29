Preview: Dayton vs. Florida

Florida is part of the Elite Eight for the fourth straight season and looks for its 30th consecutive victory when it clashes with upstart Dayton in Saturday’s South regional title game in Memphis, Tenn. The top-seeded Gators haven’t advanced to the Final Four since winning their second consecutive national crown in 2007 and the senior-laden club is aware that another Elite Eight loss would be deflating. The 11th-seeded Flyers are in the Elite Eight for just the third time in school history.

Dayton continued its surprising run through the tournament with a Sweet 16 victory over Stanford and it would rank as a huge upset if the Flyers prevail against the Gators. Of course, all the pressure is on a Florida team that hasn’t lost since Dec. 2 and is forecasted to win the national title by numerous prognosticators. “Personally, I don’t feel like there’s anything to enjoy right now,” sophomore guard Michael Frazier II told reporters after Thursday’s victory over UCLA. “We’re trying to keep advancing and you can’t take a breath because every team now is a good team.”

TV: 6:09 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT DAYTON (26-10): The Flyers don’t have the major pedigree or any big names – guard Jordan Sibert averages a modest 12.5 points to lead the team – but knocked out Ohio State and Syracuse prior to eliminating Stanford. The players have thrived on the lack of respect they feel from outsiders and have used it as fuel during the impressive tournament run. “Absolutely, that’s definitely something that we’ve been talking about all year,” Sibert said after Thursday’s win. “People have been doubting us and not giving us a lot of credit.”

ABOUT FLORIDA (35-2): Frazier scored 19 points and made five 3-pointers in the victory over UCLA after struggling in the Gators’ first two NCAA tournament games. When Frazier (12.7 points, 115 3-pointers) is on his game, the inside opens up for forward Casey Prather (team-best 14 per game) and center Patric Young (10.8) as well as providing point guard Scottie Wilbekin (13.1) with increased room to operate and drive to the hoop. Frazier has made five or more 3-pointers nine times this season, topped by a school-record 11 against South Carolina on March 4.

TIP-INS

1. The Flyers, who have never faced Florida, are looking to reach the Final Four for the first time since 1967.

2. Gators F Will Yeguete is 9-of-12 form the field in the three NCAA tournament victories.

3. Dayton had a 34-2 edge in bench points against Stanford.

PREDICTION: Florida 79, Dayton 75