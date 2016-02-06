Preview: Dayton at George Mason

With wins in 13 of its last 15 games, No. 24 Dayton brings a ferocious defense into Saturday’s road matchup against George Mason. The Atlantic-10 rivals sit on opposite ends of the conference standings, as the Flyers are in second place - one game back of VCU - while George Mason is next to last, a game ahead of La Salle.

Strangely enough, Dayton’s only league loss came at the hands of La Salle, although the team has won six in a row since that defeat. The Flyers have surrendered a total of 81 points in their last two games and haven’t given up more than 50 points in any of their last three contests. Six of their top eight scorers are 3-point threats, but the key for Dayton is clearly a defense that allows 63.5 points - 20th-best in the country entering the weekend. The Patriots are seeking back-to-back conference wins for the first time this season after upending Richmond their last time out.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, MASN

ABOUT DAYTON (18-3, 8-1 A-10): Charles Cooke is a 44.7 percent 3-point shooter who averages a team-high 15.7 points, although he is coming off back-to-back poor performances. The junior guard is 5-of-19 over the last two games and is 1-of-7 from the arc during that stretch following a blistering eight-game run in which he shot 58 percent from long range. Dyshawn Pierre averages 13.7 points and a team-high 7.4 rebounds and has fallen just short of a double-double in each of his last three games.

ABOUT GEORGE MASON (8-14, 2-7): The Patriots attempted a season-high 42 foul shots against Richmond, although they only made 27, and all five of their starters attempted at least five shots from the stripe. Those five players accounted for 68 of the team’s 78 points, led by Jaire Grayer (20) and Otis Livingston II (18). Shevon Thompson posted 13 points and 12 rebounds in an impressive 19-minute stint and is averaging 10.3 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per game.

TIP-INS

1. Marquise Moore is the Patriots’ top scorer at 12.3 points per game, although he has missed 13 of his 14 3-point tries this season.

2. Dayton has gone 73 games without losing back-to-back contests. Only Villanova and Kansas have longer active streaks in Division I.

3. Flyers F Kendall Pollard has registered 18 points and eight rebounds in back-to-back games after failing to reach either of those figures in any contest since the calendar flipped over to 2016.

PREDICTION: Dayton 67, George Mason 59