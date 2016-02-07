No. 24 Dayton decks George Mason

FAIRFAX, Va. -- Dayton coach Archie Miller brought Charles Cooke off the bench for the first time this season because the scoring guard broke a team rule. Once the junior got on the floor, George Mason paid the price.

Cooke scored 18 of his 24 points in the first half and No. 24 Dayton cruised past George Mason 98-64 on Saturday night for its seventh straight win.

The Flyers (19-3, 8-1 Atlantic 10) set season highs with their point total, 14 3-pointers and 62.9 percent shooting from the field. The 93 points represent the most scored by the program in any road game since 1973.

“Probably as complete as any game as we’ve had all season just from the basis that we made 3‘s,” Miller said. “When you make 3‘s, the game is very difficult for the other team. They were good 3‘s.”

Guard Dyshawn Pierre had 24 points and forward Kendall Pollard 15 for Dayton.

Combined with Virginia Commonwealth’s home loss to George Washington on Saturday, Dayton moved into a first-place tie atop the A-10 standings.

Guard Otis Livingston scored 21 points for the Patriots (8-15, 2-8). George Mason had lost three of four but defeated Richmond 78-74 on Wednesday.

The Patriots shot 36.8 percent from the field against the conference’s top scoring defense.

The Flyers entered the Associated Press top 25 rankings this week for the second time this season.

“They played like a hungry team,” George Mason coach Dave Paulsen. “They didn’t play like a team that was trying to defend a national ranking. They played like a team that was ticked off they weren’t ranked higher.”

Cooke finished 10 of 13 from the field, including three 3-pointers.

“I think we needed to bring him off the bench to make sure that doesn’t happen again,” Miller said of Cooke, who played 25 minutes. “We had a good conversation this morning. I expected him to be ready to roll when he came off the bench. He looked at me and said, ‘I’ll be ready.'”

In the first half, Cooke ignited the offense, hitting 7 of 9 shots from the field.

“I think I responded to it well,” Cooke said. “The game is the game; you still play.”

George Mason played without guard and leading scorer Marquise Moore (high left ankle sprain).

Overall, the Flyers made 14 of 22 3-pointers against the undermanned Patriots.

“Yeah, that was crazy,” Livingston said of the 3-point barrage.

Dayton shot 63.3 percent from the field for a 47-31 halftime lead.

Flyers center Steve McElvene (illness) missed his first game of the season. Regardless, Dayton dominated the boards 41-24.

Guard Scoochie Smith had 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Flyers. Guard John Crosby also scored 10 points.

“I think we were just clicking on all cylinders tonight,” Smith said. “Everybody shared the ball. I know everybody made the extra pass and everybody was ready to shoot.”

Miller showed no interest in talking about the standings. He’s focusing on the day to day and he likes his team’s flow at this point in the season.

“We’re playing the game easy right now,” Miller said.

NOTES: Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden was in attendance. His son, Joey, a Dayton walk-on, entered in the final minute and attempted his first career shot. He missed. ... F Jaire Grayer scored 10 points for George Mason. ... Dayton hosts Duquesne on Tuesday. The Flyers won the first meeting 66-58 on the road Jan. 2. ... George Mason visits Rhode Island on Tuesday.