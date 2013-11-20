Preview: Dayton at Georgia Tech

Brian Gregory will coach his 332nd game on Wednesday, but it is likely the 46-year-old Georgia Tech head coach will have more than a few mixed emotions. The Yellow Jackets host Dayton, the school Gregory directed to 172 victories in eight seasons, including five 20-victory seasons and the 2010 NIT tournament title, before coming to Georgia Tech in 2011. His current school is unbeaten in three games, coming off an impressive 80-71 road victory against in-state rival Georgia on Friday.

The Flyers play their first road game of the season after three home victories, and figure to not be phased by facing an ACC school. Dayton is 19-9 in the past six seasons against teams from BCS conferences and has won its past four games against ACC competition. The Yellow Jackets have not allowed more than 71 points in a game so far, while the Flyers have scored 70 or more points in all three contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT DAYTON (3-0): Four Flyers average double figures in scoring, led by sophomore guard Khari Price (14.7). Jordan Sibert, a transfer from Ohio State, hit a game-winning 3-pointer in his Dayton debut against Purdue-Fort Wayne and has moved into the starting lineup. Devin Oliver, one of three current Dayton players to play under Gregory, posted a double-double against Saint Francis (Pa.) with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (3-0): Balance on offense and strong defense have sparked the Yellow Jackets to their solid start. Tennessee transfer Trae Golden averages a team-best 15.3 points, one of three players scoring in double figures, and all five starters are contributing nine or more points. Defensively, Georgia Tech has held two of its first three opponents to under 60 points, limiting the opposition to 35.4 percent shooting from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Dayton leads the all-time series 2-0; the Gregory-coached Flyers beat Georgia Tech in the opening round of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off Classic in 2009 in the programs’ last meeting.

2. Georgia Tech G Chris Bolden is expected to make his season debut after serving a three-game suspension for an undisclosed violation of team rules.

3. Price has reached double figures in all three games after scoring 10 or more points just once in 24 games a season ago.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 74, Dayton 70