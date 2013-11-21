FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dayton 82, Georgia Tech 72
November 21, 2013 / 2:36 AM / 4 years ago

Dayton 82, Georgia Tech 72

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Minor edits.)

Dayton 82, Georgia Tech 72: Jordan Sibert and Devin Oliver each scored 20 points as the visiting Flyers handed former coach Brian Gregory’s Yellow Jackets their first defeat of the season.

Sibert, a transfer from Ohio State, hit 8-of-17 shots and made four 3-pointers for Dayton (4-0), which was playing its first road contest of the year. Oliver established a career high in points and Vee Sanford added 15 points, hitting three 3-pointers.

Daniel Miller led Georgia Tech (3-1) with a career-high 20 points and Marcus Georges-Hunt scored 16 points, 11 coming in the first half. Gregory, in his third season at Georgia Tech, coached at Dayton from 2003-11.

Dayton led by 13 points eight minutes into the second half, but the Yellow Jackets closed within 60-54 on Miller’s layup with 7:28 remaining. The Flyers answered with back-to-back 3-pointers from Sanford and Sibert, and Oliver’s steal and layup pushed Dayton’s lead to 68-54 with 6:23 left.

Georgia Tech scored the game’s first seven points and held a 26-19 advantage on Miller’s basket with 8:17 left in the first half. The Flyers closed the half on a 20-6 spurt, Sanford’s jumper with three seconds left sending Dayton into intermission with a 39-32 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dayton G Scoochie Smith had four steals as Georgia Tech committed a season-high 19 turnovers. … Georgia Tech G Travis Jorgenson left the game after injuring his right knee with 6:31 remaining. … The Flyers finished 20-for-25 from the free-throw line.

