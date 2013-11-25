Preview: Gonzaga vs. Dayton

Gonzaga and Dayton know what it’s like to come out on top at the Maui Invitational and they’ll try to begin another run to the Hawaiian title when they meet Monday in the opening round. The No. 12 Bulldogs captured the event in 2009 and Dayton won it in 2003, although neither team has been back since. Gonzaga features a nice mix of talented guard play and some big bodies, most notably 6-9 center Sam Dower, who’s averaging 12.3 points and 8.8 rebounds thus far.

Przemek Karnowski stands 7-1 and the Bulldogs center makes good use of his height, shooting 68.2 percent from the floor. Dayton has five players who average double figures in scoring, led by 6-4 guard Jordan Sibert at 13.8. Sibert scored 20 points in an 82-72 victory Wednesday against Georgia Tech.

TV: Midnight, ET, ESPN2

ABOUT GONZAGA (4-0): Gonzaga guard Kevin Pangos is one of 50 players named to the early-season Naismith Trophy Watch List. The Ontario, Canada native is averaging 18.8 points through the first four games. He scored 27 against Washington State on Thursday night, netting 20 in the opening half.

ABOUT DAYTON (4-0): The Flyers, who are trying to start 5-0 for the first time in three years, have scored at least 70 points in each of their first four games for the first time since the 2003-04 season, the year they won the Maui Invitational. They tied a program-record with 17 steals against Georgia Tech, with 10 players recording at least one steal. Dayton lost to Butler last season in its only matchup against a Top 25 team.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga guard Gary Bell Jr. is shooting 61.1 percent from the field this season and 60 percent from 3-point range.

2. The Bulldogs are shooting 48.4 from 3-point distance as a team, sixth-best in the nation entering Sunday.

3. Devin Oliver, a 6-7 forward for Dayton, finished fifth in the Atlantic 10 Conference in rebounding last season at 7.8 and he’s averaging 7.5 rebounds this season.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 78, Dayton 70