Dayton 84, Gonzaga 79

Dayton 84, No. 10 Gonzaga 79: Jordan Sibert scored 23 points as the Flyers rallied from 16 points down to shock the Bulldogs in the opening round of the Maui Invitational.

Dyshawn Pierre added 15 points and nine rebounds for Dayton, which will meet No. 17 Baylor in Tuesday’s semifinals. Devin Oliver scored 12 points and Khari Price added 11 for the Flyers (5-0), who shot 60.7 percent from floor in second half and outrebounded Gonzaga 40-29, including 18-5 on the offensive end.

Kevin Pangos scored 27 points before becoming one of three starters to foul out for the Bulldogs (4-1). Sam Dower added 18 points and seven rebounds and Gary Bell Jr. scored all 12 of his points in the final 16 minutes for the Bulldogs.

The Flyers erased the 16-point deficit with the help of a 20-6 run that stretched from late in the first half until early in the second. Dayton then came back with an even more impressive run, converting nine straight field goal attempts as they wrestled the lead from the Bulldogs.

Dower fouled out with 3:46 left and the Flyers extended their lead to nine. The Bulldogs got with one on a driving layup by Pangos with 30 seconds left, but he committed his fifth foul eight seconds later and the Flyers shot 6-for-6 from the line down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dayton placed third at the 2000 Maui Invitational after upsetting No. 6 Maryland and No. 12 Connecticut and won this event in 2003, the last year it attended. … Dayton back-up forward Kendall Pollard hadn’t taken a field goal attempt while combining for 18 minutes in the first four games, but shot 4-for-4 and scored nine points to help the Flyers maintain their lead in the second half. … Dayton was 21-for-35 from the free throw line, but 9-for-12 in the final three minutes.