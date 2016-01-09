La Salle takes its time beating No. 25 Dayton

PHILADELPHIA -- La Salle coach John Giannini wanted to make No. 25 Dayton uncomfortable when the Flyers visited Tom Gola Arena on Saturday afternoon.

With just seven scholarship players available, the Explorers would not be able to do it with pressure or a run-and-gun style of game. So they just slowed things down.

Using the shot clock to its advantage, an undermanned La Salle squad snapped a seven-game losing streak and upset Dayton 61-57 in an extremely slow game. Jordan Price scored 17 points for the Explorers, who used just six players.

“People like to be comfortable. Not a lot of people want to play against that,” Giannini said. “As we see it, playing that way is pretty good for us, but I‘m not sure it’s enjoyable for the opposition. There’s a coaching thing that I believe in: The most comfortable team wins the game. If you feel comfortable doing something and they’re not, you probably have the advantage. Whenever you are comfortable and your opponent is not, for whatever the reason, you have an advantage.”

La Salle ended Dayton’s five-game winning streak -- the Flyers’ first loss in three Atlantic 10 games. The Flyers got a game-high 21 points from Charles Cooke, but they shot just 30.9 percent.

It was not a pretty day offensively for either team, and that is the way La Salle wanted it. Giannini’s team worked the clock on the majority of its possessions, holding the ball up top and attempting most shots with less than 10 seconds on the shot clock.

“I don’t know if you’re ever accustomed to a team holding the ball for 40 minutes and then running an offense with 10 seconds on the clock,” Dayton coach Archie Miller said. “I think each basket that they made toward the shot clock felt like a million points just because you’re standing around. Give them credit; they wanted to slow us down, keep us out of transition.”

It looked as if the Flyers were going to pull away around the 12-minute mark of the second half, as an 8-0 run gave them a 43-36 advantage, but La Salle would not go away on its home floor.

The Explorers, who were up by one point at halftime, came back and were in control of the game for the final two minutes thanks to an 8-2 spurt. Price, a junior small forward who hit the 1,000-point mark with a second-half 3-pointer, had double-digit help from four teammates: sophomore guard Amar Stukes (13 points), sophomore guard Johnnie Shuler (11 points), junior forward Cleon Roberts (10 points) and sophomore forward Tony Washington (10 points).

The unique style of offense also gave La Salle an advantage on the defensive end. Every one of the five starters played at least 33 minutes, but they were able to stay fresh thanks to the rest they had during the beginning of most offensive possessions.

“We definitely had a lot more energy on defense,” said Stukes, who had three assists and two steals in 40 minutes. “We were able to lock down and get some good stops, especially at the end. So the energy from the rest on offense really helped us out this game.”

It also took Dayton out of any sort of offensive rhythm it could try to get into. Cooke, a junior guard, went 7-for-16 from the field, and his teammates combined to go 10-for-39 (25.6 percent). Senior forward Dyshawn Pierre had 12 points and four rebounds, but he was the only other Dayton player in double figures.

Miller didn’t specifically say all the standing on defense and lack of possessions were the main reason his team struggled offensively, but it certainly did not help.

“It was a funny feeling in the game,” he said. “What we prepped for and what we were doing offensively -- yes, I definitely think the game felt different. But when you have a seven-point lead in the second half, you want your older guys to step up a little bit more. Those guys have to be a little more vocal and bring more energy to the plate right now.”

La Salle, which has three players sitting out this season due to NCAA transfer rules, was without the services of big men Rohan Brown (knee injury) and Yevgen Sakhniuk (illness). Also, when Tony Washington fouled out with about two minutes left, the Explorers finished the game with five players 6 feet 6 or shorter.

It was the Explorers’ first win over a ranked opponent this season and their first win over a Top 25 team since downing No. 20 VCU on Feb. 11, 2015.

NOTES: Dayton was unable to match its 13-2 start from a season ago. ... The Flyers have not won at Tom Gola Arena since Feb. 5, 2011, when they topped La Salle 85-81. ... La Salle G Jordan Price finished with 17 points and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark with a second-half 3-pointer.