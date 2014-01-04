Preview: Dayton at Mississippi

Dayton has not reached the NCAA Tournament since 2009 while Mississippi returned to the Big Dance last season for the first time since 2002. Both teams are on a path to participate in March Madness this year and the winner of Saturday’s matchup at Mississippi will add a quality win to its postseason resume. The Rebels have three losses this season - a pair of three-point defeats and an overtime loss to Oregon - while Dayton has topped Georgia Tech, Gonzaga and California and has suffered its three losses by a combined 10 points.

The Flyers have won four of their last five games and have allowed 49 points on average in their last two victories. The Rebels are more of an offensive squad, scoring at least 70 points in each of their last four games while going 3-1 during that stretch with the only loss coming at the buzzer against Mercer. This is the fifth all-time meeting between the teams, with Dayton winning each of the previous four.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT DAYTON (11-3): The Flyers’ scoring attack is extremely balanced, with five players averaging between 8.4 and 12.9 points and nobody playing more than 28.4 minutes on average. Dayton has two deadly 3-point shooters in leading scorer Jordan Sibert (12.9 points), who has made 30-of-61 from behind the arc, and diminutive guard Khari Price, who has knocked down 24 of his 53 3-pointers. Sibert and Vee Sanford have become staples in the Flyers’ lineup after transferring from Ohio State and Georgetown, respectively.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI (9-3): Rebels senior guard Marshall Henderson is known for his antics, but also for his ability to score in volume. He made 10 3-pointers - in a whopping 23 attempts - in the loss to Oregon last month and scored 23 points in Monday’s win over Western Kentucky. Henderson averages 19.1 points and shoots 39.2 percent from behind the arc while second-leading scorer Jarvis Summers (16.8 points) is also efficient from 3-point range at 54.8 percent.

TIP-INS

1. In Wednesday’s 81-47 win over Winthrop, Dayton held the Eagles nine points below their previous season low for points.

2. While more known for its offense, Ole Miss also leads the SEC in blocked shots (90).

3. Of the previous four matchups between the teams, three have come since 2010, including a matchup in the 2010 NIT Final Four.

PREDICTION: Dayton 77, Mississippi 71