Dayton 83, Mississippi 80 (OT): Devin Oliver banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the visiting Flyers to an overtime victory over the Rebels.

In an unbelievably close game throughout, the teams were tied at 61, 63, 66, 68, 71, 73 and 74 and 80 before Oliver’s game-winning shot. Oliver finished with 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting and added seven rebounds and five assists for Dayton (12-3).

Dyshawn Pierre added 11 points for the Flyers, while three bench players scored in double figures for Dayton, led by Scoochie Smith’s 11 points. Jarvis Summers paced Mississippi (9-4) with a career-high 29 points, and Marshall Henderson scored 15 in a losing effort.

The first field goal of overtime was Summers’ jumper halfway through the session, putting Mississippi ahead 78-74 before Aaron Jones’ dunk with just over a minute to play made it 80-76. However, Pierre halved the deficit with a jumper and Kyle Davis made the tying layup with 23 seconds left, each play followed by a turnover by Rebels guard Sebastian Saiz, before Oliver’s heroics.

The game was tied at 71 after Henderson and Oliver exchanged 3-pointers with less than four minutes left in regulation, and Oliver’s layup was promptly answered by Summers’ jumper, knotting the score at 73 with less than two minutes to play. No more points were scored in regulation, although Vee Sanford missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer for Dayton in the final seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Neither team led by more than four points during a tight first half that ended with Mississippi ahead 31-28. ... Free throws were a major issue for the Flyers, who converted just 10-of-20 foul shots. ... Seven different players finished with one steal for Ole Miss.