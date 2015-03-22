Preview: Oklahoma vs. Dayton

The Big 12 did not have a great showing in the NCAA Tournament round of 64, but Oklahoma is ready to carry some weight for the conference. The third-seeded Sooners will try to advance to the East regional semifinals when they take on No. 11 seed Dayton on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. Oklahoma is into the round of 32 after failing to reach the weekend in the last two years, advancing after fellow No. 3-seeded Big 12 teams Baylor and Iowa State fell on Thursday.

To reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2009, the Sooners will have to figure out a way around a Flyers squad that enjoyed a considerable home-court advantage in the round of 64 while knocking off Providence. Dayton was one of the final at-large teams selected by the committee but got the benefit of playing the first round at home and the second and third round 70 miles away in Columbus. “It’s powerful,” Flyers coach Archie Miller told reporters of the atmosphere in Columbus. “I think our fans continue to be on front and center stage right now. It’s a great time of the year for them to be on front and center stage. But knowing that we’re playing in Columbus, I had a hunch what it was going to feel like.”

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT DAYTON (27-8): In addition to the support of the home crowd, the Flyers also had a swarming defense on their side that helped cover a size disadvantage in the 66-53 triumph over sixth-seeded Providence on Friday. Dayton had more forced turnovers (eight) than points allowed (five) in the first 10 minutes against the Friars to set the tone for the contest and leaned on Dyshawn Pierre when it needed a big shot down the stretch. “We have a lot of confidence in each other and just making the extra pass and knocking down shots,” Pierre told reporters. “Our shots weren’t falling down in the first half. The second half, a lot of us stepped up and made big-time shots.”

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (23-10): The Sooners will have a size advantage over the Flyers as well and did a good job of using size to their advantage in a 69-60 win over Albany in the round of 64 on Friday. “I think that the game plan was to get the ball down inside because we knew we had an advantage, couple inches,” forward TaShawn Thomas told reporters. “And I was just trying -- at first I was just trying to find other players, but Coach was telling me to look to score first, then try to find other people. I think that’s when we started scoring more easily.” Thomas led the way with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting against Albany while blocking four shots.

TIP-INS

1. Dayton, which used only seven players on Friday, will be playing its sixth game in 10 days.

2. Oklahoma G Buddy Hield is 5-of-24 from 3-point range over his last two games.

3. The Flyers advanced to the Elite Eight as a No. 11 seed last year.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 63, Dayton 55