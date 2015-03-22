Oklahoma 72, Dayton 66: Jordan Woodard scored six of his 16 points in the final minute as the Sooners held off the Flyers in the NCAA Tournament round of 32 in Columbus, Ohio.

Buddy Hield added 15 points and five assists for No. 3 seed Oklahoma (24-10), which will take on seventh-seeded Michigan State in the Sweet Sixteen. Frank Booker hit four 3-pointers off the bench while TaShawn Thomas and Ryan Spangler combined to grab 21 rebounds for the Sooners, who are headed to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2009.

Scoochie Smith scored 16 points and Darrell Davis poured in all of his 15 points from beyond the arc for No. 11 seed Dayton (27-9), which was playing its sixth game in 10 days. Kendall Pollard scored 13 points and Dyshawn Pierre had 10 for the Flyers.

Davis hit a pair of 3-pointers and Pierre buried another in a 12-0 run that put Dayton in front 49-40, but Oklahoma chipped away and went back in front 57-56 on Hield’s layup with just under six minutes to play. Smith snapped a 9:01 field-goal drought with a layup for the Flyers that cut it to 62-58, but Woodard went 6-of-6 from the line in the final minute as the Sooners put it away.

Oklahoma sprinted out to a 9-0 lead and was up 29-17 after Dinjiyl Walker’s 3-pointer with just over 8 1/2 minutes remaining in the first half. Dayton responded with a 15-0 burst to grab a 32-29 lead before the Sooners recovered to take a two-point edge into the locker room.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dayton dropped to 19-1 this season in the state of Ohio. … G Isaiah Cousins added six rebounds for the Sooners, who posted a 35-23 advantage on the glass. … Flyers coach Archie Miller, who led the team to the Elite Eight last season, fell to 5-2 in the NCAA Tournament.