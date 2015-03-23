Oklahoma moves on with win over Dayton

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Oklahoma Sooners knew they were going to encounter a hostile environment Sunday night at Nationwide Arena, located barely an hour from Dayton’s campus.

“I think the fact that we had to play in a lot of tough road games in the Big 12, it’s not going to be new to us,” said OU forward Ta Shawn Thomas on Saturday.

The Sooners were the more resilient team down the stretch in Sunday’s game, earning them a trip to the Sweet 16.

Sophomore guard Jordan Woodard scored 16 points and guard Buddy Hield added 15, lifting No. 3 seed Oklahoma to a 72-66 victory over No. 11 seed Dayton.

The Sooners (24-10) advanced to the Sweet 16, where they’ll face No. 7 seed Michigan State on Friday in Syracuse, New York.

“They are tough. They are always tough,” said Sooners coach Lon Kruger, of the Spartans. “Tom (Izzo) does a great job. Our guys will look forward to it, for sure.”

Sophomore guard Scoochie Smith led Dayton (27-9) with 16 points, and freshman guard Darrell Davis hit five 3-pointers and added 15.

“Regardless of how long I coach, there will never be a team of seven people who will duplicate what we did, win 27 games with six scholarship players, a freshman, three sophomores,” said Flyers coach Archie Miller. “It will never be done again. The last couple of years really was a script that you couldn’t have wrote any better.”

The game was highlighted by runs. Dayton led by as many as nine points and Oklahoma was ahead by 12 at one point.

A pair of 3-pointers by Davis gave the Flyers a 46-40 lead with 13:44 remaining. A 3-pointer by forward Dyshawn Pierre finished off a 12-0 run and extended Dayton’s lead to nine 30 seconds later.

Oklahoma finished strong, preventing a second straight Sweet 16 trip for the Flyers.

The Sooners scored eight straight points after Dayton committed turnovers on three straight possessions.

“We were down ... and I thought defensively at that point, we had some good stops, got some steals, turned that in to offense,” said Kruger. “Couldn’t be more proud of our guys. I thought Dayton was a tough team, and great crowd, and our guys hung in there.”

Hield’s layup off a pass from Woodard put them ahead 57-56 with 5:57 remaining and Oklahoma scored its next 12 points on free throws as Dayton went more than 10 minutes without a field goal down the stretch.

“We just didn’t make shots (down the stretch),” said UD guard Jordan Sibert. “It had nothing to do with us being tired. Just some shots didn’t go in. It’s basketball.”

Dayton finished 11 of 21 from 3-point range but there would be not any late-game magic.

When Dayton forward Kendall Pollard air-balled a free throw, it epitomized how the final 10 minutes went for the Flyers.

“We just stuck in there and stuck to our game plan, focused, and we got some plays, you know,” said Hield. “We toughed it out, and we came out with a great team victory.”

Eight Sooners scored in the first half, and Oklahoma led 34-32 at halftime.

Oklahoma players pounded the floor on Dayton’s first possession, a sign they were locked in defensively.

The Flyers missed their first four shots, and Oklahoma hit three consecutive 3-pointers to go ahead 9-0.

The Sooners began the game 7-for-9 from 3-point range and led by nine points on three occasions in the opening half. However, Oklahoma cooled off and Dayton heated up late in the half.

While the Sooners went scoreless for 7:35, a 15-0 run by the Flyers, capped by consecutive 3-pointers by Smith and freshman guard Darrell Davis, put Dayton ahead 32-29.

Smith led all scorers with 10 first-half points.

“They just shot real well from beyond the 3-point line,” said Smith, of the Sooners. “Basketball is a game of runs. So we just stick with one another. We played a lot of team defense to get back in the game.”

NOTES: Oklahoma leads the all-time series 3-1, including one of the most memorable games for both schools when the Sooners won 151-99 in the 1987 Chaminade Christmas Classic. ... Dayton went 20-7 since Dec. 20, playing without a player taller than 6-foot-6 on its roster. ... Oklahoma is one of just six teams to have the same starting five in every game this season. ... Sooners coach Lon Kruger became the first coach to take four schools to the Sweet 16 (Kansas State 1988, Florida 1994 and UNLV 2007).