Preview: Dayton vs. Providence

Providence ended a 10-year NCAA Tournament drought last season, but was quickly sent back home in heartbreaking fashion. The sixth-seeded Friars eye their first victory at the Big Dance in 18 years Friday when they meet Dayton in the second round in Columbus, Ohio. Providence dropped a 79-77 decision to North Carolina as a No. 11 seed last year, when it was unable to hold a late seven-point lead and handed its fourth straight tournament loss.

“We feel more comfortable this year. We know that if we’re at our best, people will be scared to play us. … We feel we can make a good run,” junior forward Tyler Harris told the Providence Journal about his team’s return to the NCAA Tournament. The Flyers, who advanced to the Elite Eight last year, barely made their way into the second round this time around, defeating fellow No. 11 seed Boise State 56-55 on Wednesday in a rare home NCAA Tournament game – the first of its kind since 1987. The winner faces No. 3 seed Oklahoma or 14th-seeded Albany in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

TV: 9:57 p.m. ET, truTV

ABOUT DAYTON (26-8): The Flyers showed the same kind of grit Wednesday that allowed them to make a deep run last March, overcoming three first-half fouls from leading scorer Jordan Sibert (16.4 points) and a 12-point second-half deficit to win it on Sibert’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 34 seconds left. The Flyers do not have a member of their regular rotation taller than 6-6, while Providence counters with four players 6-8 or taller – including two 7-footers. That size deficiency has been a major contributing factor to Dayton’s porous numbers on the glass as it ranks 300th in the country in rebounding (31.4).

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (22-11): The Friars rely heavily on the duo of LaDontae Henton, who leads the Big East in scoring (19.7 points) and ranks seventh in rebounding (6.4), and co-conference player of the year Kris Dunn (15.8 points, 7.6 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 steals). Henton is only the second player in school history with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds while Dunn was also selected as the co-Big East Defensive Player of the Year. ”When they play well, we’re a tough out; if they struggle, we’re going to struggle. I think everybody understands that,” Providence coach Ed Cooley said told reporters.

TIP-INS

1. The Friars’ back-to-back tournament appearances are their first since 1989 and 1990.

2. Dayton, which finished third in the Atlantic 10 in three-point percentage (35.2), is shooting 23.9 percent beyond the arc over its last three contests.

3. Dunn is the first player to lead the Big East in assists (7.7) and steals (2.8) in the same season in conference play.

PREDICTION: Providence 62, Dayton 59