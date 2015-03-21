Dayton tops Providence, advances to face Oklahoma

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Dayton played since December without a player on the roster taller than 6-foot-6. But, head coach Archie Miller said never to question the size of the Flyers’ hearts.

“They continue not only to defy a lot of odds, but they just have an incredible toughness about them,” Miller said.

Forward Dyshawn Pierre scored 20 points, and senior guard Jordan Sibert added 15, lifting the No. 11 seeded Flyers to a 66-53 victory over the No. 6 Providence Friars in an NCAA Tournament second-round game on Friday at Nationwide Arena.

The Flyers (27-8), who reached the Elite Eight last season, move on to face No. 3 seed Oklahoma (23-10) in a third-round East Regional game on Sunday.

It will be Dayton’s fifth game in eight days.

“We feel fine,” said Pierre. “We have a good opportunity ahead of us right now. We’re not focused on how (many) games we’ve played, really, we’re just focusing on the next one coming up and getting some rest.”

Dayton played its first-round game Wednesday on its home court at University of Dayton Arena, and it also enjoyed a pro-Flyers crowd on Friday in Columbus, which is barely an hour drive from UD’s campus.

“It was like a home game,” said Sibert. “It gave us the boost that we needed.”

Friars forward LaDontae Henton scored 18 points, and guard Jalen Lindsey added 12 and for Providence (22-12), which shot just 39 percent.

The Friars attempted just seven free throws to Dayton’s 30, of which the Flyers made 22.

And, frustration boiled over for Providence when a technical foul was assessed on the Friars bench with 3:42 left. Or, so it appeared.

Head coach Ed Cooley said following the game that he was just trying to motivate his team when he slammed his chair during a timeout, resulting in the ‘T’.

“You’re coaching your team. You’re trying to put some emotion into your team,” Cooley said. “You know, it puts the official in a tough spot. It was more emotion, trying to fire my team up.”

Providence committed 10 turnovers in the first half, which contributed to its slow start offensively.

“Coach told us to make them uncomfortable,” said Sibert. “We switched up defenses a lot.”

Dayton was 2 of 10 from 3-point range in the first half. But, the Flyers equaled that total of made 3s within the first four minutes of the second half.

Consecutive 3-pointers by guard Darrell Davis and Pierre put the Flyers ahead 44-35 with 10:21 left.

Providence, meanwhile, was struggling to put the ball in the basket until a 3-pointer by Henton halted an 11-2 Flyers run.

But, after the Friars pulled to within three points, Sibert drained a 3-pointer to put Dayton ahead 47-41 with 6:08 left.

“It’s rough when you’re having an off night and you’re rushing shots and you can’t figure out why they’re not falling,” Sibert said. “When you’ve got people around you who believe in you, it’s not that hard to get your rhythm back.”

Friars guard Kris Dunn, who came in averaging 15.8 points per game, picked up his second foul with 17:18 remaining in the first half. He finished with 11 points despite the early fouls.

Friday’s game didn’t tip-off until 10:53 p.m. EST. And, both teams showed some fatigue early on, going a combined 3 of 23 from the field out of the gate.

The Friars remained cold in the first half while Dayton erupted for a 12-2 run to go ahead 14-7.

“I think our game plan was fine,” Cooley said. “We were getting the ball in front of the rim. I thought we were being pretty physical in front of the rim. We were just missing shots.”

Both teams began to heat up offensively late in the first half. Henton tied the score 25-25 with a 3-pointer.

Dayton, which led 28-25 at halftime, was 10 of 14 from the free-throw line in the first 20 minutes. The Friars had just one free-throw attempt. That trend continued.

Cooley dismissed the notion of a home-court advantage for the Flyers.

“Neutral court,” he said.

NOTES: Dayton leads the all-time series 6-2. The most recent meeting before Friday was a 68-55 Flyers victory in 1984. ... Dayton is making its 16th NCAA Tournament appearance. The Flyers earned the matchup with Providence by defeating Boise State 56-55 in the First Four at University of Dayton Arena, its home court. ... Providence made its 17th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and second straight.