Preview: Dayton at Rhode Island

Dayton looks to make things a little less stressful after rallying from 12 points down late to extend its winning streak to eight games last time out. The No. 17 Flyers go for their ninth straight victory and attempt to increase their lead atop the Atlantic 10 standings Friday at dangerous Rhode Island, where they have lost six in a row.

Leading scorer Charles Cooke, who scored 22 points, told reporters “we looked each other in the eyes, and said ‘We’re going to win this game,’” before recording 19 of the final 24 points to beat Duquesne 76-74 on Tuesday. The Flyers survived the off night at home on both ends of the court and hope to continue their success on the road, where they are 4-1 in Atlantic 10 games. Dayton will have to be sharp against the Rams, who have won five of six at home in conference play and are coming off two straight victories. Rhode Island is 11th in the league in scoring overall (70.4), but averaged 80 points in wins over La Salle and George Mason within the last week.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT DAYTON (20-3, 10-1 Atlantic 10): Cooke has totaled 46 points in the last two games on 18-of-28 from the field to lead the team at 16.4 per contest and the Flyers are 9-1 when he scores at least 20. Dyshawn Pierre, who averages 13.2 points and a team-best 7.2 boards, will try to recover from a 2-of-8 shooting performance against Duquesne. Kendall Pollard (11 points, 52.1 percent from the field) and Scoochie Smith (10.1 points, team-high 4.3 assists) give Dayton four double-figure scorers.

ABOUT RHODE ISLAND (14-10, 6-5): Leading scorers Jarvis Garrett and Jared Terrell, both averaging 13.3 overall as sophomores, have been red hot of late. Garrett, who makes 44.6 percent from 3-point range, has scored 45 combined over the last two contests while Terrell is averaging 22.2 over his past five outings while making 40-of-78 from the field in that span. Senior Four McGlynn joins them on the perimeter and put up 25 points against George Mason on Tuesday, making 6-of-11 from behind the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Dayton freshman G Sam Miller, averaging 3.7 points overall, has drained 5-of-6 from 3-point range over the last two contests.

2. Rhode Island F Kuran Iverson (10.5 points, team-high 6.6 rebounds) has missed three straight games with a concussion and is questionable.

3. The Flyers, who are 10-1 in league play for the first time since 2002-03, don’t have back-to-back losses in the last 75 games.

PREDICTION: Dayton 72, Rhode Island 67