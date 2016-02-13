No. 19 Dayton wins on road at Rhode Island

Dayton coach Archie Miller said guard Darrell Davis earned a chance to help the 19th-ranked Flyers do something they hadn’t done since 2005 -- win at Rhode Island. But it wasn’t easy.

Davis hit a go-ahead 3-pointer from the corner with 20 seconds left, helping the Flyers survive a back-and-forth thriller for a 68-66 victory over the upset-minded Rams on Friday night at Thomas M. Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I.

Forward Dyshawn Pierre had 17 points and eight rebounds for the first-place Flyers (21-3, 11-1 Atlantic 10), who have won nine in a row. Dayton last won at Rhode Island on Jan. 27, 2005.

Rhode Island guard Four McGlynn hit consecutive 3-pointers to open the second half and put the Rams ahead. Dayton answered with an 11-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Davis, to take a 48-40 lead, but it couldn’t pull away.

Rams guard Jarred Terrell hit a layup that tied the score at 56 with 4:30 to play and a minute later drained a step-back 3-pointer to give Rhode Island a three-point lead.

McGlynn hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for the Rams but missed a tough, contested jumper on their final possession.

Rhode Island forward Hassan Martin finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, including a three-point play with 20 seconds left that put the Rams in front. But Davis got open in the left corner on Dayton’s next possession and drained the winning 3-pointer. He scored 10 of his 11 points in the second half.

“When Darrell shot it, I knew it was going in,” Miller said, via the Dayton Daily News. “He earned that shot. He really has. He’s been working after practice. I was really happy. It’s been a long time coming for him. He’s really earned his way to the floor. I‘m very proud of him.”

Rhode Island point guard Jarvis Garrett finished with 13 points, four assists and three steals. Martin posted the 15th double-double of his career.

“We’ve been through a long season,” Martin told the Providence Journal. “We’ve just got to stay tough and together no matter what happens.”

Dayton jumped out to a 16-8 lead before Garrett fueled a Rhode Island run. Wearing a mask to protect a broken bone in his face, the sophomore guard scored six quick points, sandwiched around a 3-pointer from McGlynn, to give Rhode Island the lead.

McGlynn had 10 points in the first half to keep Rhode Island close. He led four Rams in double figures. Terrell finished with 14 points.

Point guard Scoochie Smith had 13 points for Dayton.

The Flyers shot 57.7 percent from the floor in the first half against a good Rams defense. Smith hit a highlight-reel layup, drew a foul and converted the three-point play, and forward Sam Miller had a tip-in in the final second to send Dayton into the locker room leading 37-33.

Dayton won despite turning it over 18 times and playing without forward Kendell Pollard, the team’s third leading scorer. Miller told reporters that Pollard, who is battling a left knee issue, could have played.

Dayton heads into the weekend with a one-game lead over St. Joseph’s and Virginia Commonwealth in the Atlantic 10. The Flyers play at St. Joe’s on Wednesday.

“We’ve been in a lot of big games,” Miller said. “These guys have been on the biggest stage in the brightest lights -- some of the most incredible, hard-fought wins you have in your life. They’ve been there before.”

Friday’s loss ended a two-game win streak for up-and-down Rhode Island, which is trying to learn how to win close games, coach Dan Hurley said.

”If we can just stay positive with our players -- which is what we do -- they will have their chance to make their run in Brooklyn,“ Hurley told reporters. ”We’ve got to find a way to keep these guys positive and upbeat because it’s been a lot for them.

“The close losses have been a lot. It’s almost like you’ve never seen a group of players have to experience so many disappointments. A group of kids that works as hard as they do, play as hard as they do, as great a kids as they are, it’s hard.”

NOTES: Dayton began the week at No. 19 in the AP Poll, the Flyers’ highest ranking since 2008. ... Rhode Island F Kuran Iverson returned to action after passing through concussion protocol. Iverson had missed the last three games. ... The Flyers improved 10-2 in games decided by six or less points this season. ... The game featured 17 lead changes. ... The teams meet again Feb. 27 in Dayton.