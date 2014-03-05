Preview: Dayton at Saint Louis

No. 16 Saint Louis looked to beon its way to an undefeated conference season and potentially a No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. But suddenly the Billikenshave lost two straight and their lead atop the Atlantic 10 is down to one game with two to play. Coach JimCrews is hoping for a turnaround in the team’s final home game Tuesday against Dayton.Dayton is desperate for a win as well. The Flyers are trying to impress the selection committee, and would love to post a road win against a nationally-ranked foe. The Billkens won the first meeting this season behind 22points from Dwayne Evans, though Evans has been struggling lately, scoring four points twice in the last threegames.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT DAYTON (20-9, 8-6 Atlantic10): Dayton’s recent success has beenpredicated on defense. In seven of its last nine games, Dayton hasheld its opponent under 70 points, and the team is 8-1 whenlimiting opponents to 60 or fewer. The Flyers, however, have never beaten a ranked conference opponent on the road in 15 tries.

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS (25-4, 12-2):Despite two straight losses, the Billikens remain a confident bunch.Saint Louis players and coaches still feel they’re the team tobeat in the conference tournament, and a threat to go far inthe NCAA Tournament. “We’ve just got to tighten things up,” G JordairJett told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Fix the little things thatwe’re not doing during the game. It’s part of the game. You can’t winevery game.”

TIP-INS

1. Dayton’s last road win over anationally-ranked team was at Louisville in December 2007.

2. Saint Louis leads the Atlantic 10 and rank 15th nationally in scoringdefense, allowing 60.5 points a game.

3. The overall series is tied at25, though Saint Louis has won seven of the last ninematchups.

PREDICTION: Saint Louis 68, Dayton 62