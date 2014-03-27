Preview: Dayton vs. Stanford

There are only three double-digit seeds left in the NCAA tournament, and one is guaranteed to advance to the South regional final. No. 11 seed Dayton and 10th-seeded Stanford will battle for one of the final eight spots when they meet in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday. The Flyers put together a pair of dramatic wins in the opening weekend, scraping by Ohio State by one point in the second round and taking out Syracuse 55-53 in the round of 32.

The Cardinal are having only a slightly easier time in the tournament, as they knocked off New Mexico and Kansas by an average of four points. Neither Dayton nor Stanford managed more than 60 points in the first two games and both should be ready to grind it out again in the Sweet 16. The Flyers held Syracuse to 0-of-10 from 3-point range in the round of 32 and will attempt to control the perimeter again against the Cardinal, who could not connect from long range in their 60-57 win over Kansas on Sunday.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT DAYTON (25-10): The Flyers are in their first Sweet 16 since 1984 and took the opportunity to lock coach Archie Miller into a contract extension this week. “The University of Dayton is committed to a national-level basketball program, and this contract extension demonstrates our belief that Archie Miller is the right leader for our program,” Dayton vice president Tim Wabler told reporters. Miller got his team to do just enough offensively on Saturday to get past Syracuse as Jordan Sibert scored all 10 of his points in the second half and buried a key 3-pointer in the final minute.

ABOUT STANFORD (23-12): The Cardinal did not need the 3-point shot against the Jayhawks because Dwight Powell, who was held without a field goal in the first game of the tournament, stepped up with 15 points on the inside. “From day one before we started the preseason we had a goal to make the tournament and make a run,” Powell told reporters. “And we never lost sight of that and never lost hope, and we never stopped fighting for that every single game regardless of how things were going.” Stanford is gunning for its first trip to a regional final since 2001.

TIP-INS

1. The Flyers are 11-0 when holding opponents under 60 points.

2. Stanford has held opponents to 63 or fewer points in each of its last five wins.

3. The winner will take on top-seeded Florida or No. 4 seed UCLA in the South regional final.

PREDICTION: Stanford 62, Dayton 60