Preview: Dayton vs. Syracuse

After struggling with his shot for more than five weeks, Trevor Cooney finally found the touch in Syracuse’s NCAA tournament opener. The sophomore shooting guard hopes to pick up where he left off when the third-seeded Orange face 11th-seeded Dayton in Saturday’s third-round game in Buffalo, N.Y. “I think he’s been aggressive,” coach Jim Boeheim told reporters of Cooney, who was 4-of-8 from 3-point range en route to 18 points in Thursday’s 24-point victory over No. 14 Western Michigan.

Cooney will be a point of emphasis for the Dayton defense as will freshman point guard Tyler Ennis, who had 16 points and six assists against the Broncos. The Flyers did a solid job Thursday against Ohio State’s backcourt, holding Shannon Scott and Lenzelle Smith Jr. to a combined 4-of-13 shooting while forcing Aaron Craft into five turnovers. Dayton upset the sixth-seeded Buckeyes on Vee Sanford’s runner with 3.8 seconds left, prompting fellow guard Jordan Sibert to say: “To be able to go out there and play with this group of guys, to be able to come up with this win, it’s unbelievable.”

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT DAYTON (24-10): The Flyers’ last three losses have all come against Saint Joseph’s - a stretch that goes back nearly two months and features wins against George Washington, Massachusetts, Saint Louis and - most recently - Ohio State. One of Dayton’s keys to defeating the Buckeyes was the team’s ability to rebound as Ohio State managed only three offensive boards on 26 missed shots. Dyshawn Pierre led the Flyers with 12 points and eight rebounds Thursday and is one of three Dayton players averaging double figures, along with Sibert and Devin Oliver, while Sanford scores 9.9 per game.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (28-5): Despite entering the NCAA tournament with a 2-5 record in its last seven games, Syracuse resembled the team that opened the season 25-0 on Thursday. Jerami Grant contributed 16 points and C.J. Fair added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Orange, who dominated the glass 41-25 and will look to continue that trend against the guard-heavy Flyers. Prior to scoring 77 points against Western Michigan, Syracuse had gone over 63 just once in its previous 11 games.

TIP-INS

1. Dayton played one ACC team this season, winning by 10 points at Georgia Tech in late November.

2. Fair has not posted back-to-back double-doubles since February 2013.

3. Grant has averaged 17 points and 7.7 rebounds in three games since returning from a back injury.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 80, Dayton 72