Preview: Dayton at VCU

There may not be a more compelling conference than the Atlantic 10, in which there is a four-way tie for first place among a quartet of squads with at least 19 victories. Two of those teams meet Saturday when Dayton travels to 24th-ranked VCU in a matchup featuring two of the league’s top scorers in VCU’s Treveon Graham (fourth at 16.6) and Dayton’s Jordan Sibert (sixth at 16.4). Dayton has won four of five, while the Rams were upset in double-overtime Wednesday by Richmond.

The Flyers have won 14 of their past 18 games, and three Dayton players – Sibert, Dyshawn Pierre and Kendall Pollard – are averaging 13 or more points in that span. VCU is 4-3 since senior guard Briante Weber suffered a season-ending knee injury. The Rams have won the past three meetings, defeating the Flyers 80-66 last season in Dayton.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT DAYTON (21-6, 11-4 Atlantic 10): The Flyers are shooting 39.9 percent from 3-point range in the past 18 games. Sibert surpassed 1,000 career points with 24 in Wednesday’s victory at George Mason. Dayton does not have an active player taller than 6-6, yet only is being outrebounded by 0.6 per contest.

ABOUT VCU (21-7, 11-4): Graham has posted double-doubles in his past two games, scoring 49 points with 20 rebounds while shooting 25-of-31 from the free-throw line. The Rams rank fourth in nationally in steals (10 per game) but are not as effective without Weber, who was 11 steals shy of the Division I career record. VCU averages 73.5 points per game, second in the league and 42nd nationally.

TIP-INS

1. The Rams are 6-of-42 from 3-point range in their past two losses and 28-of-75 in their past three victories.

2. Dayton is 19-3 when holding opponents to less than 70 points and 19-0 when the opposition scores less than 65 points.

3. Both teams also have a matchup remaining with one of the conference co-leaders (Dayton at home Tuesday against Rhode Island; VCU Thursday at Davidson).

PREDICTION: Dayton 72, VCU 67