Preview: Delaware at Boston College

Boston College will try to ride the wave of a rare offensive outburst when it hosts Delaware on Saturday. The Eagles averaged 59.2 points during a miserable six-game losing streak - which also included a foodborne illness that hit several members of the team - before breaking out in a big way in a 91-60 win over Maine on Sunday.

Eli Carter and Jerome Robinson (16 points apiece) were two of five double-digit scorers in the team’s best offensive showing since Nov. 14, 2013. “Tonight, what we haven’t had (in the last two weeks), when somebody supplied energy, I think it spread down the line to another guy,” coach Jim Christian said. “That’s what was disappointing with the previous couple of weeks. It was contagious. One guy would step up and raise his energy level.” The Blue Hens are 1-1 thus far on a six-game stretch away from home, which ends when they host James Madison in their conference home opener Jan. 2. A 17-4 game-ending rally lifted Delaware to a dramatic 70-69 win at Marist on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT DELAWARE (5-3): Marvin King-Davis had 20 points and 10 rebounds against Marist to lead his team in both categories, but he has had plenty of help this season on the boards. The Blue Hens had a 44-25 advantage on the glass and entered Thursday’s action 29th in the country in rebound margin (+8.6). Leading scorer Kory Holden is averaging 21.7 points over his last three games but has just one game all season in which he has shot 50 percent from the floor, posting a 37.6 percent mark overall.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (4-6): Carter is averaging 15.5 points in two games since returning from an ankle injury and he added career highs in assists (nine) and rebounds (eight) versus Maine. Robinson recorded his third straight double-digit effort and is 7-of-13 from beyond the arc in that span to push his season percentage to 39.3. The Eagles also have some solid long-range options off the bench, as reserves Ervins Meznieks, Matt Milon and Darryl Hicks have combined to make 29-of-63 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

1. Blue Hens G Cazmon Hayes is averaging 16.3 points and 7.8 rebounds on the road.

2. Boston College entered Thursday ranked 306th in the country in foul shooting (63.6 percent).

3. Eagles C Dennis Clifford is averaging 12 points over a five-game span after averaging 6.3 points in his first four contests.

PREDICTION: Boston College 73, Delaware 66