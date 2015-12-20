Boston College 69, Delaware 61

Guard Eli Carter had 10 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds to allow Boston College to overcome a career-high 35 points by Delaware guard Kory Holden and defeat the Blue Hens 69-61 on Saturday night in Boston.

Guard Matt Milon came off the bench to score 12 points, forward Evan Meznieks and guard Jerome Robinson added 10 points apiece and center Dennis Clifford shook off a first-half shot to the face to finish with eight points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots.

The Eagles (5-6) led by nine in the first half, but Holden scored 22 in the opening 20 minutes and led the Blue Hens (5-4) to a 35-29 halftime lead.

Under the floor leadership of Carter and the inside play of Clifford, Boston College was able to take a 58-47 lead. Holden hit five straight points to bring the Blue Hens back to within six, but the Eagles held on.

Holden, who left the game for a brief period of the second half with a leg cramp, was 12 of 26 from the floor and 6 of 13 from 3-point range. He also had three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Guard Cazmon Hayes added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Hens, playing the third of six straight road games.